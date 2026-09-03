Five found dead on migrant boat rescued off Canary Islands

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rescuers move a migrant from a Spanish coast guard vessel at the port of Arguineguin, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, on Thursday. Picture:

Five migrants were found dead aboard a boat rescued off Spain’s Canary Islands, maritime rescue authorities said on Thursday, while a migrant rights group reported that survivors said dozens more had died during the crossing.

Three survivors were in a serious condition and were airlifted to hospital, while another 41 disembarked at the port of Arguineguin on Gran Canaria in the early hours of Thursday, Maritime Rescue said in a statement.

Helena Maleno, founder of Walking Borders, said on social media that survivors reported that 83 people, including three women and a baby, had died during the crossing. The boat had left Gambia 27 days earlier.

Maritime Rescue said it could confirm only that five bodies were aboard the vessel when rescuers reached it. The bodies could not be recovered because of adverse weather conditions.

Canary Islands regional leader Fernando Clavijo said the tragedy underscored the need for a state policy on migration, especially after a deadly migrant surge in Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta in July.

“It is intolerable that lives continue to be lost. The Canaries cannot get used to or accept as normal the fact that the Atlantic continues to be a death trap,” he said on X.

The vessel had been spotted on Wednesday by a rescue aircraft about 65 nautical miles southwest of Arguineguin.

The Atlantic route from West Africa to the Canary Islands is one of the world’s deadliest migration crossings. Thousands of migrants attempt the journey each year in overcrowded boats seeking to reach Spanish territory despite the risks posed by rough seas, strong currents and long distances.

The number of migrants reaching the Canary Islands from West Africa has fallen so far this year by 57.4%, according to official data.

Reuters