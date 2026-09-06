Germany plans anti-sabotage shield after airport drone attack, Bild reports

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A police officer in protective clothing walks next to an explosive-disarming robot (EOD) at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Schkeuditz, Germany, on August 5 2026. File picture: Reuters

Germany is planning a broad package of measures to strengthen its defences against drone attacks, cyber intrusions and other forms of Russian sabotage after a failed airport drone attack last month, Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday.

Interior minister Alexander Dobrindt told the newspaper that Russia’s hybrid attacks had become a part of daily reality. “These attacks will increase, but we can defend and protect ourselves,” he was quoted as saying.

Russia has long rejected allegations it is carrying out operations in Western Europe and has denied involvement in the German airport attack, saying it will respond to what its foreign ministry spokesperson called “anti-Russian action”.

According to Sunday’s newspaper report, which cited the German interior ministry, police mobile drone defence capabilities would be expanded under the plan, with rapidly deployable counter-drone units stationed in cities to protect the airspace above critical transport hubs and government districts.

Companies operating critical infrastructure, such as power utilities and defence manufacturers, would be granted the legal authority to not merely detect drones but also actively fend them off, it added.

A national protective shield, or “cyberdome”, would be established, involving a network of digital sensors designed to detect and intercept attempted hacking attacks.

The government also intends to expand the use of AI-supported technologies, biometric facial recognition and video surveillance, for example at railway stations, to identify suspected attackers preparing acts of sabotage.

The interior ministry did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on the report.

Reuters