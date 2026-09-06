Indonesia shuts airports, some schools as Anak Krakatau volcano erupts

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An eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Anak Krakatau caused eight airports to suspend flight operations on Sunday, affecting hundreds of flights at Jakarta’s main airport, after some school activities and fishing were halted.

Soekarno-Hatta International Airport suspended flight operations due to volcanic ash, the airport posted on Instagram, stranding hundreds of passengers at the facility.

The suspension, extended several times, has affected 964 flights at Jakarta’s main airport alone, the transportation ministry said. Singapore Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia and Lion Air Group said they had cancelled flights to and from Jakarta for the rest of the day.

Total affected flights across the eight airports exceeded 1,500, with 170,000 passengers, the ministry said.

Anak Krakatau, which is roughly halfway between Java and Sumatra in Indonesia’s vast island chain, has been erupting since late on Friday, with volcanic ash detected at the airport early on Sunday, the transport ministry said.

Passengers stuck

Ash reached as high as 6,000 metres on the Java side of the volcano and 15,000 metres on the Sumatra side, and in some parts of Banten province in Java, the meteorological agency BMKG posted on its website.

Ersy Laksita Rini, 55, was upset when she arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and learned that her 8am flight to Surabaya had been cancelled. She said the airline had not informed her in advance.

“If the eruption happened last night and there were predictions of flight cancellations, we should have been notified from the start,” she told Reuters. “That way, passengers wouldn’t have needed to come here so early and could have looked for alternatives instead.”

In the event of ashfall, people are advised to wear masks and eye protection. — Disaster mitigation agency BNPB

French national Eloan Tasset, 21, received a text from Batik Air saying his flight to his holiday destination, Manado in North Sulawesi, had been delayed, but he said it was unclear how long the delay would be.

“If they tell me my flight is cancelled, I think I’m going to try to find a hotel in Jakarta,” he said.

The airport operator said it was providing food and light refreshments for affected passengers and buses to hotels, in coordination with the airlines.

The disaster mitigation agency, BNPB, said it would conduct a weather-modification operation, which could include cloud seeding, on Sunday to promote rain.

“If it rains heavily enough, the volcanic ash that has been disrupting our daily lives since yesterday and continuing today will be washed away quickly,” BNPB chief Suharyanto told a press conference.

The transport ministry named three other airports across Java — Kertajati, Ahmad Yani and Juanda — as alternatives, “should airlines or operators be able to divert their flights”, said minister Dudy Purwagandhi.

Five volcanoes at alert level 3

BNPB “urges the public to remain calm while increasing vigilance. In the event of ashfall, people are advised to wear masks and eye protection, reduce outdoor activities, cover water sources and exercise caution when driving, as volcanic ash can reduce visibility,” said spokesperson Berton Panjaitan.

Ferries in the Sunda Strait were operating normally, the transport ministry said, urging vessels to stay at least 3 km away from Anak Krakatau’s crater and remain vigilant for volcanic hazards, including volcanic ash and other ejected materials.

Several schools cancelled activities on Saturday after students and residents suffered eye irritation from the ash, while fishermen cancelled fishing trips, local media outlet Kompas reported.

Police distributed masks to motorists in Cianjur, West Java, about 200km from Anak Krakatau, the state news agency Antara reported, while the disaster management agency reported volcanic ash in the city, urging residents to stay indoors.

The governors of Lampung and Jakarta have ordered remote learning starting Monday to prevent health risks to students from volcanic ash, state news agency Antara said.

About 850km away from Anak Krakatau, Mount Semeru in East Java also erupted on Sunday, sending an ash column 1 km above the summit, said volcano monitoring agency PVMBG. It advised residents to stay at least 5 km away from the crater and warned of the risk of hot ash clouds and lava flows up to 17 km from the summit.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are frequent. Anak Krakatau has been on alert level 3, the second-highest, since July 2. Semeru was also on level 3, as were three other volcanoes: Merapi, Lewotobi Laki-laki and Sinabung.

The disaster mitigation agency said there was no imminent risk of a tsunami from the volcano. A tsunami in 2018 caused by the eruptions of Anak Krakatau killed more than 400 people on Java and Sumatra.

Anak Krakatau, which means child of Krakatau, began emerging a century ago from the area previously occupied by Krakatau, then known as Krakatoa. The older volcano destroyed itself in mass eruptions in 1883, which killed more than 36,000 people in a series of tsunamis.

Reuters