Air traffic control glitch disrupts flights at Heathrow and other UK airports

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People walk past Saudi Arabian Airlines check in area as a flight to Jeddah continues to be scheduled amid the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, at Heathrow Airport Terminal 4, in Greater London, Britain, March 2, 2026. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

By Sam Tabahriti and Joanna Plucinska

London — Flights at major British airports were disrupted on Tuesday by a technical fault at air traffic control provider Nats, the latest in a series of failures that renewed questions about the resilience of Britain’s aviation infrastructure.

The cancellation of hundreds of flights and delays to hundreds more renews scrutiny on Nats three years after a flight-plan processing failure caused even more widespread disruption.

As passengers waited for information in departure halls across the country on Tuesday, airlines questioned whether the country’s air traffic control system was fit for purpose.

Nats said it was solving the problem.

“We have implemented a fix, and our flight system is starting to recover. We are continuing to work closely with our airline and airport customers on recovery,” Nats said in a statement.

Close to a thousand flights were disrupted on Tuesday, including to and from the largest UK airport, Heathrow.

Data on flight-tracking platform FlightAware said some 490 departures were delayed at six airports, including Heathrow, Gatwick, London City, Luton, Edinburgh and Bristol as of 3.18pm GMT.

About 525 arrivals at those six airports were either cancelled or delayed, the website data shows.

At Heathrow, 38 of 661 scheduled arrivals had been cancelled or were unable to operate, according to aviation analytics company Cirium. British Airways was the most affected carrier at the airport, cancelling 16 of 333 scheduled departures.

Air traffic control is a tightly timed system in Europe’s extremely busy skies.

Aviation analyst John Strickland said the consequences of even a relatively short outage can be severe because delays quickly cascade through tightly scheduled airline networks.

“A few hours of outage may, on the face of it, sound limited, but the impact is enormous when a substantial number of airports across the UK are affected,” Strickland said.

Ryanair said more than 65,000 of its passengers had been affected by delays of up to eight hours and that it had cancelled more than 50 flights, calling on Nats CEO Martin Rolfe to resign.

“How many more failures do passengers have to suffer before overpaid failure Nats CEO Martin Rolfe accepts responsibility for his repeated mismanagement and resigns?” Ryanair COO Neal McMahon said.

Nats did not immediately respond to a request for comment on McMahon’s comments.

Wizz Air also called for urgent reform of the air traffic controller, saying airlines, passengers and airports should not continue to bear the consequences of recurring system failures.

“A critical national infrastructure provider should not repeatedly bring the aviation system to a standstill. Nats is simply not fit for purpose in its current form,” Wizz Air said.

Britain’s aviation regulator said it would expect Nats to share a full report of Tuesday’s incident.

The Civil Aviation Authority said it would then consider whether any further steps need to be taken to secure the reliability of the UK’s air traffic control system.

In 2024, the CAA said Nats needed to review its contingency plans for outages after the automatic processing of flight plans had malfunctioned a year earlier, causing chaos across Britain’s airports.

Airline bosses said that the outage had cost them more than £100m in refunds and compensation.

In July last year, a radar-related technical issue in Britain’s air traffic control system disrupted flights for over four hours at major airports in London and elsewhere, including Heathrow.