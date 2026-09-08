No foreigners among flood victims identified in Tibet

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The body of a victim retrieved from Upper Trishuli 3B Hydropower Station is brought to an army base in Nuwakot, Nepal, on September 4 2026. Picture:

None of the bodies retrieved in Tibet after the devastating floods that destroyed the Gyirong border crossing with Nepal were foreign nationals, China’s state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

A total of 261 foreign nationals from 23 countries remained unaccounted for, Chinese officials said, as they began to confirm the identities of some victims.

The death toll in Tibet stood at 43, with another 519 people still missing.

Reuters