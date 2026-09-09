Costa Rican man, 119, seeks recognition as world’s oldest person

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Jose Flores, a former farmer whose family says he is 119 years old and could be recognised as the world's oldest living man, pending verification of his birth date, eats at his home in Sardinal, Costa Rica, September 6, 2026. REUTERS/Mayela Lopez

In a modest wooden home in Sardinal, about a 20-minute drive from Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, Jose Flores spends his days napping, eating meals prepared by his granddaughter, and arm-wrestling with her.

His family and official records indicate that he is 119 years old, which would make him the world’s oldest man, though international verification of his birth date is still pending as specialists review historical documents.

Sardinal is a hot town on the Nicoya Peninsula, one of the world’s five regions commonly known as Blue Zones, where people tend to live longer and healthier lives and are more likely to reach the age of 100.

Residents attribute their longevity to calcium- and magnesium-rich water, a diet based on corn and beans, physical work, and strong family and community ties.

Hellen Flores, Jose’s granddaughter and carer, said her grandfather, who spent his life working in the countryside, now lives “calmly and happily”. From time to time, he recalls stories from his life, tells the occasional joke and says one of the secrets to his long life is his family.

“Without love, without affection, without care, he would not still be here,” she said.

For Jorge Vindas, founder of the Nicoya Peninsula Blue Zone Association, which studies longevity in the region, other factors also help explain longevity cases such as Flores’.

According to his identity card, Flores was born on July 11, 1907.

“Family and social networks are number one, along with spirituality and the strong faith of these people, who are very physically active,” Vindas said. He added that they eat healthily and lead calm, low-stress lives.

On the verification process, Vindas said the association had historical records that still needed to be confirmed by international organisations, including Guinness World Records.

“We have a large number of documents, from the birth certificate and baptism certificate to documents from later in life, when he was already a father and beyond,” he said. “Once all that documentation is reviewed, we hope it will be validated and that we will have good news soon.”

As the validation process continues, Flores’ family is awaiting an answer that Hellen Flores said would carry meaning beyond their own household.

“It would be a source of pride, both for the family and for the country,” she said.

Flores had eight children and now has 23 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

The world’s oldest living person is Ethel Caterham of Britain. Born on August 21, 1909, in Hampshire, England, she turned 117 in 2026. She was recognised as the world’s oldest living person after Brazilian nun Inah Canabarro Lucas died in April 2025.

Reuters