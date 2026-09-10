Scientists say August was Earth’s hottest month on record

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Earth cooked during its hottest month on record in August, blowing far past a key climate threshold due to the dangerous double whammy of human-caused climate change and a supersized El Niño, according to the European climate service Copernicus.

August’s sizzle also helped push the globe and the US to swelter through the hottest Northern Hemisphere summer scientists have measured.

Last month the world averaged 16.96°C, which technically was one-hundredth of a degree Celsius more than the record global mark set in July 2023, but because that’s also the uncertainty level, it’s considered a tie, said Samantha Burgess, strategic climate lead for Copernicus.

“It is time to stop acting surprised that our warming planet keeps getting warmer. This is occurring exactly as forecast by scientists literally decades ago,” Texas A&M University climate scientist Andrew Dessler said in an email. “The interesting question is not whether we will keep breaking heat records (we will), but whether we’re going to do anything about it or stand there while the climate train runs us over.”

Globally, August was 1.65°C above pre-industrial levels, far exceeding the longer-term 1.5°C threshold set by the 2015 Paris climate agreement. The eight hottest months on record have all been from July 2023 on, according to Copernicus data.

“Our climate system is really operating well outside the range we would have expected only a decade ago,” Burgess said on Wednesday from a UK that has been beset with heatwaves.

“We’ve transitioned from climate being very abstract and perhaps impacting the global South or far away places to climate impacting and disrupting our daily lives with schools closing, hospitals being overwhelmed, roads melting, train lines buckling. The reality is we will get more of these conditions we’ve seen this summer.”

Global monthly ocean temperatures in August tied a March 2024 all-time record for the warmest month recorded, while August 22 set a record for the hottest day recorded in the world’s seas, according to Copernicus.

An extra hot summer

“This summer has been exceptional. We’ve seen records that existed for close to 100 years broken, in the US in particular,” Burgess said.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Wednesday announced that for the first time, summer in the lower 48 states was hotter than during the peak of the devastating Dust Bowl in 1936. June through to August this year in the contiguous US averaged 23.54°C, nearly four tenths of a degree warmer than the mark set 90 years earlier. Globally, this past summer also tied with 2024 for the hottest on record, according to Copernicus.

This is the spiralling price of humanity’s fossil fuel addiction and the global climate crisis it is fuelling — UN climate chief Simon Stiell

In the US, August smashed heat records, averaging 24.21ºC, and the average daytime high was a blistering 31.42ºC, also a record. July was similarly record hot in the US, erasing another long-standing Dust Bowl mark.

That records are regularly being broken, and that August and not July, which is traditionally warmer, set a record are signs human-caused climate change is accelerating, said Berkeley Earth climate scientist Zeke Hausfather.

Copernicus data goes back to 1940. NOAA data for the US goes back to 1895 and global data, which generally matches Copernicus data but takes longer to calculate, dates back to 1880.

Fossil fuels and El Niño blamed

Several scientists said while El Niño is a factor, the natural and temporary warming of parts of the Pacific Ocean that warps and warms weather globally is nowhere as big a cause as the heat-trapping gases emitted as humans burn coal, oil and natural gas.

“While El Niño is starting to ramp up the heat, the underlying driver remains our relentless burning of fossil fuels. Climate change makes every El Niño hotter, and until we stop burning coal, oil, and gas the record-shattering months will simply keep coming,” said Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London.

Burgess said El Niño generally adds only one or two tenths of a degree Celsius to the global temperature, with the overwhelming rest of the heat coming from the burning of fossil fuels.

This El Niño is forecast, however, to break records for strength in the coming months. As temperatures continue to rise, heatwaves, storms, floods and wildfires will become more frequent and more dangerous, said Texas Tech climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe.

According to Hausfather, “It is increasingly likely 2026 ends up beating 2024 as the warmest year on record, and almost certain that 2027 beats both, potentially reaching as high as 1.8°C above preindustrial levels on the back of an unprecedentedly strong El Niño event.”

Some days may hit an even higher climate threshold, 2°C above the mid-1800s, Burgess said.

“Until humanity stops burning colossal amounts of coal, oil and gas, the pollution this causes will keep baking our planet, and extreme heat will keep smashing all-time records, killing millions and costing trillions, hitting transport and health systems, and pushing up prices for household basics including food,” said UN climate chief Simon Stiell. “This is the spiralling price of humanity’s fossil fuel addiction and the global climate crisis it is fuelling.”

AP