WATCH | Fire on Philippine ferry leaves five dead, dozens missing

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In this image provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a survivor is assisted as he alights from a small boat after being rescued from a burning ferry off Palawan province, Philippines, on Wednesday September 9 2026. Picture:

A fire burnt overnight on a passenger ferry off the western Philippines, leaving dozens of people missing on Thursday and killing at least five.

So far, 43 people have been rescued, coast guard spokeswoman Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said. The ferry MV June Aster was afloat but listing after the fire, which started on Wednesday evening, was put out. Tendrils of smoke still wafted over the charred vessel by midday.

“We are continuing search and rescue operations,” she said, with a coast guard ship and high-speed response boats joined by a military vessel and other government boats, private volunteers and fishermen.

The coast guard made a radio broadcast to ships nearby to be on the lookout for passengers of the ferry. It has also coordinated with coastal villages in case some passengers drifted to shore.

Images of the nighttime rescue efforts showed coast guard personnel tossing life jackets to survivors as the ferry burned in the background. Passengers were helped into smaller boats taking them to shallow water, and body bags were laid out at what looked like a port.

The ferry had sailed from the capital, Manila, and was near its destination of Coron in Palawan province when the fire started around 6.45pm on Wednesday.

Bad weather and big waves challenged rescuers. The ferry was around 7.4km off Coron’s village of Turda when it sent a distress signal, but strong sea currents had dragged it to a distance of 14.2km off Turda.

Cayabyab said it was unclear what caused the fire, which one survivor said may have begun in the cargo hold, and the coast guard was coordinating with the shipping company and maritime authorities to get more details.

She said 134 people were on board, 117 of them passengers and 17 crew. There was no information about any foreigners onboard.

Ferries are a common transportation method in the Philippine archipelago. Sea accidents are not uncommon due to storms, badly maintained vessels, overcrowding and spotty enforcement of safety regulations, especially in remote provinces.

In 1987 the ferry Dona Paz sank after colliding with a fuel tanker in the central Philippines, killing more than 4,300 people in what is widely regarded as the world’s deadliest peacetime maritime disaster.

AP