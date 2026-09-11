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Student stabs classmate and janitor in Croatian high school

Police detain suspect after incident at Zagreb high school

Associated Press

Associated Press

A police officer stands near the high school where a student stabbed and injured another student and a janitor in Zagreb, Croatia, on Friday, September 11 2026. Picture: (Associated Press)

A student in a high school in Croatia’s capital, Zagreb, on Friday stabbed and wounded another student and a janitor, authorities said.

The attacker was detained. Croatia’s ministry of education said he used a “sharp object” in the attack.

The student who was attacked underwent surgery for multiple stab wounds but was out of danger, and the school employee suffered face injuries, the authorities said.

The Index news portal reported the attack followed a falling-out between the students on Thursday. Videos from the scene show the building cordoned off during a police investigation.

In December 2024, a knife-wielding former student walked into a school in Zagreb, stabbed a seven-year-old girl to death and wounded three more children and their teacher. He was convicted and sentenced to 50 years in prison. The attack prompted schools in Zagreb and elsewhere to hire guards to prevent unauthorised access.

AP


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