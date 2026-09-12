Brics adopts joint declaration, urges ‘maximum restraint’ in Mideast

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Russia's President Vladimir Putin, China's President Xi Jinping, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian pose for a picture during the Brics summit in New Delhi, India, September 12, 2026. Picture: Sputnik/Kristina Solovyova/Pool via REUTERS

The Brics group of nations unanimously adopted a joint declaration on Saturday, expressing “deep concern” over the war in the Middle East and urged maximum restraint, advocating for a “multilateral approach” that respects national viewpoints.

The declaration, adopted on the first day of the Brics leaders’ annual summit in New Delhi, comes at a time when the US and Iran have resumed tit-for-tat strikes against each other, after a pause in fighting for much of August.

The Brics bloc includes both Iran and Washington ally United Arab Emirates, which was expected to make clinching a joint statement consensus a particularly challenging task for host New Delhi.

We express deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in Middle East ... call for exercising maximum restraint ... avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation. — New Delhi Declaration

“We express deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in Middle East ... call for exercising maximum restraint ... avoiding actions that could further aggravate the situation,” the ‘New Delhi Declaration’ said.

The declaration also reiterated the commitment of member nations to a peaceful resolution of international disputes “through dialogue, consultation, and diplomacy”.

In addition, they voiced concerns about the rise of “unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures” that distort trade, against the backdrop of US sanctions against Tehran amid its war with the country, and against Russia over its conflict with Ukraine.

Brics includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

Reuters