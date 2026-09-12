Federal court rejects Trump order keeping Michigan coal plant open

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Environmental groups and three states — Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota — went to court to try to overturn orders keeping the plant online. Picture: AP Photo

In a defeat for the Trump administration, a federal court on Friday ruled that the energy department exceeded its authority when it forced a Michigan coal-fired power plant to stay open past its scheduled retirement date last year.

Energy secretary Chris Wright had said the 64-year-old JH Campbell Generating Plant was needed to ensure reliable electricity in the region, and he used emergency powers to keep it operating. Environmental groups and three states — Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota — went to court to try to overturn orders keeping the plant online.

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia circuit sided with the states and the groups, saying there was no real emergency under the law.

The section of the Federal Power Act that allows emergency orders “is essentially a narrow, last-resort backstop”, appeals court judge Cornelia Pillard wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel. Use of emergency authority “is triggered only when there is a need for immediate, essentially last-resort action and the circumstances require action by [the department] in particular, as opposed to action by the state or states responsible for resource adequacy,” she added.

Reversing the Campbell plant’s “long and carefully planned retirement” is “disruptive”, Pillard wrote.

Trump administration order ‘unlawful political stunt’

Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel said she was relieved the appeals court “threw out the [department’s] order that had zero basis in reality”.

Nessel, a Democrat, said her office “has been fighting this unlawful political stunt at every turn, and this ruling proves what we have been saying all along: this administration does not get to invent fake emergencies to bypass the rule of law against the best interests of Michigan residents.”

The Michigan case is one of several legal disputes that have emerged across the country as the Trump administration uses emergency powers to force a half-dozen coal-fired plants to remain open.

Administration officials were undeterred by Friday’s court ruling, and just hours later Wright announced another emergency order to keep online a coal plant in Centralia, Washington. That plant, operated by TransAlta, had been scheduled to shut down at the end of 2025.

The orders, which also apply to plants in Indiana, Colorado and Florida, are raising ratepayer bills and adding air and water pollution that could have been avoided, critics say. An oil and gas plant in Pennsylvania was also ordered to keep its turbines running as a hedge against electricity shortages in the mid-Atlantic grid.

President Donald Trump declared a national energy emergency in a January 2025 executive order, citing demand increases from artificial intelligence and data centre growth.

Energy department says coal-plant order saved lives during peak weather events

A department spokesperson said the emergency orders — including at Campbell — “prevented blackouts and probably saved hundreds of lives during peak capacity events this past year”, especially severe winter storms in late January and early February.

At the peak of the storms, coal generation in affected regions increased by 25% compared with the previous year, spokesperson Emily Matthews said. The Campbell plant provided more than 650MW — enough power for hundreds of thousands of homes — every day from January 21 to February 1, she said.

The department “will continue to protect and defend energy security for all Americans,” she said.

Keeping the Michigan plant open beyond its May 2025 retirement has cost about $259m (R4.18bn) so far, according to new financial filings. Those losses will probably be paid by families and businesses in the Midwest, opponents of the order say.

Consumers Energy, which operates the Campbell plant, said it was reviewing the court ruling. In the meantime, the utility will keep the plant operating under the terms of a recent department order that extends its directive to mid-November, spokesperson Brian Wheeler said.

Environmentalists say they’ll continue to fight the administration’s orders

Ted Kelly, US clean energy director at the Environmental Defence Fund, said the court ruling rejected the Trump administration’s nationwide effort to force “unreliable, ageing coal plants that are bleeding money and polluting communities to stay online”.

The department’s “unlawful actions attempted to make families and businesses in the Midwest wastefully pay hundreds of millions of dollars for a coal plant that should have been shut down over a year ago,” Kelly said on Friday. The Campbell plant and other ageing sites are “incredibly expensive, dangerous to our health and break down frequently,” he said.

Sanjay Narayan, a lawyer for the Sierra Club, called the ruling a victory for families across the Midwest who are “paying to keep this old, expensive and dirty power plant online”.

The Trump administration “has been pulling out all the stops to try to bolster dirty and expensive fossil fuels at public expense. This reckless agenda will not succeed,” Narayan said. “We will continue to fight back against the other illegal extensions across the country.”

AP