Russians flee abroad, citing fears of mobilisation and loss of freedom

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A 28-year-old digital content marketer who decided to leave Russia stands near his packed belongings at the railway station in Krasnodar on August 29 2026. He asked not to be identified because of security concerns. Picture:

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This year, a 28-year-old digital content marketer packed his suitcases and boxes and fled Russia, leaving behind his family and friends and not knowing when he’ll be able to return.

“It is very sad to leave Russia,” he said in the southern city of Krasnodar before heading for the border with Georgia.

He blamed “the political situation” in Russia and complications over authorities restricting internet access as his reasons for leaving. Otherwise “I never would have left for more than several months,” he said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of security concerns.

He is one of a number of people who left or are contemplating a move amid recent Ukrainian drone attacks inside Russia and persistent rumours of a coming mobilisation of troops for the war that has raged for more than four years.

The attacks this summer caused an unprecedented fuel crisis and dealt crippling blows to the booming e-commerce sector. Since last year, the government has cited the attacks to justify harsh restrictions on connecting to the internet.

The exodus is nowhere near as large as in 2022, when hundreds of thousands fled in the first year of the full-scale invasion. A group that helps citizens who flee abroad said it received nearly eight times more queries last month than it had in May.

“It doesn’t mean there is a huge number of people at the borders,” said Anastasia Burakova, founder of Kovcheg, which means “ark” in Russian. “But we’re seeing that people are preparing to emigrate. We’re seeing people are looking into what options are there.”

Russians talk of moving abroad

The numbers are hard to gauge. Unlike 2022, when droves of men fled a partial call-up for the military, there are no lines at border crossings or shortages of plane tickets to visa-free destinations such as Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Turkey at the moment.

It is very sad to leave Russia. — A 28-year-old digital content marketer

At the same time, AP found social media videos from all over Russia of people saying they had decided to leave, citing war-related reasons. Others were worried about the declining economy, an uncertain future and shrinking freedoms.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials in Kyiv have said Russia is planning another mobilisation after the State Duma election that concluded on Sunday, claims the Kremlin has repeatedly and vehemently rejected.

Yan Slovitsky, an urgent assistance co-ordinator for Kovcheg, described “a panicked wave” of emigration since mid-July linked to mobilisation fears, the fuel crisis and internet restrictions.

A Moscow-based diplomat spoke about “a palpable rise in public anxiety this summer”, and pointed to “anecdotal evidence of higher than usual numbers of Russians appearing in neighbouring Georgia and Armenia, possibly fearing another mobilisation after the Duma elections”. The diplomat was not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Alen Simonyan, secretary of Armenia’s security council, told independent Russian TV channel Dozhd last month his country “will not interfere in any way, and if necessary, will help” Russians who are moving there to avoid being drafted.

That drew a sharp rebuke from the Russian foreign ministry, which called Simonyan’s remark “provocative”.

Russian lawmaker Viktor Sobolev told the RTVI channel the country doesn’t need people who “don’t love their Motherland so much that they leave because of rumours,” adding: “Let them leave.”

Some emigres seek to avoid military service

The digital content marketer, who described himself as a pacifist, said this was his second attempt at emigrating.

He left Russia in 2022 to avoid the partial call-up of 300,000 new troops, an announcement by President Vladimir Putin that shocked the nation.

He said he isn’t technically eligible for military service in peacetime due to a hip ailment, but felt it was safer to leave because he didn’t know what to expect from authorities.

Some officials in 2022 said such men could legally be drafted in a mobilisation, as did some rights groups helping conscripts. Others said martial law had to be declared for it to be legal. Russia has not formally declared war on Ukraine, and the Kremlin only imposed martial law in the four Ukrainian regions it illegally annexed in 2022 but doesn’t fully control.

The digital content marketer returned to his hometown of Ulyanovsk in 2025 and worked remotely for clients in other countries. However, Russia’s unrelenting clampdown on thousands of internet platforms, sites and services made it harder for him to do his job, he said, having to switch virtual private network servers to find one allowing him to get around the restrictions.

Another factor was the rumoured new mobilisation. “You never know what will happen tomorrow,” he said from an apartment in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, where he settled.

A 23-year-old Muscovite who left Russia last month also cited the persistent mobilisation rumours and fears that her husband might end up in the military.

The woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of security concerns, said her father narrowly escaped being drafted in 2022 by fleeing the country. This year, her husband learnt he would no longer have a deferment from military service after getting his Master’s degree.

“A person can figure anything out, but we were really afraid my husband could end up in the army because at this point it is a one-way ticket,” she said.

Ivan Nazarov, a new university graduate who moved to the Armenian capital of Yerevan, echoed her sentiment.

He said he was aware of reports of conscripts in mandatory service who are not supposed to be deployed to Ukraine being forced to sign contracts that send them to the battlefield.

“For me, it is a question of survival,” Nazarov said, speaking at a gathering organised by Kovcheg in Yerevan for new immigrants.

Russians cite shrinking freedoms

Queer activist Daniil Neonov left Russia this summer after detentions and a 10-day jail term on charges of displaying extremist symbols — a photo featuring a T-shirt with a rainbow-coloured print on it he posted on social media.

Russian authorities have outlawed what they call “the international LGBTQI+ movement” as extremist, leading sometimes to misdemeanour charges for carrying items with a rainbow on them.

In Yerevan Neonov said he feared a criminal case would be brought against him.

A person can figure anything out, but we were really afraid my husband could end up in the army because at this point it is a one-way ticket. — Anonymous

He said he knows other people who left Russia after being detained for gathering outside the Supreme Court last month to support the opposition Yabloko party when the court struck it from the parliamentary election ballot. Yabloko was the only party on the ballot that openly opposed the war.

“The police came to them and filed reports. I know several people who, after they were held in detention, also left. I’m not the only one,” Neonov said.

A 35-year-old Russian said he was preparing for leaving the country because he doesn’t want to live in a land without free speech, where the economy is on a downward spiral and where schoolchildren have to listen to propaganda touting war, normalising violence and promoting isolation from the rest of the world.

The man, who also spoke on condition of anonymity for safety reasons, said he had been thinking about leaving Russia for more than a decade but had hope that “everything would work out”.

Today, he said, Russians “live in a huge digital jail. You can’t say anything, you can’t do anything. You have absolutely no rights.”

AP