Trump downplays report China entities helped Iran in deadly attack on US troops

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US President Donald Trump has dismissed a report that Iran obtained satellite images of a US base in Jordan from a Chinese source. Picture:

US President Donald Trump on Sunday brushed aside a report that Iran acquired satellite images of a base in Jordan from Chinese entities before an attack that killed three US troops there in July.

A recent report in the Wall Street Journal cited unnamed US officials about the attack in Jordan. Asked whether he would mention the issue at an upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump did not directly answer, and instead equated the surveillance activities of China and the US.

“They basically do what we do,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One. “When they say China spies on us, I say you’re right and we spy on them too.”

The Chinese and US presidents are expected to meet in the US on September 24, though China has yet to officially confirm that the meeting will take place.

Trump on Sunday reiterated his view that he has a good relationship with Xi.

“I think he’s behaved reasonably well, and we behave reasonably well,” Trump said as he flew back to the US after a weekend trip to Ireland.

The Wall Street Journal report, said the US officials declined to identify the Chinese entities that supplied the imagery to Iran and did not allege direct involvement by Beijing.

I think he’s behaved reasonably well, and we behave reasonably well — Donald Trump

On Monday, China said it has consistently and strictly fulfilled its international obligations, without elaborating further. “We firmly oppose unfounded suspicions and accusations made without evidence,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular news briefing when asked for a response.

They basically do what we do. When they say China spies on us, I say you’re right and we spy on them too. — Donald Trump

Trump’s comments appeared consistent with the administration’s recent efforts to play down wide-ranging tensions between Washington and Beijing, despite US frustration over Beijing’s close ties to Tehran.

At least 18 US service personnel have been killed since the US-Israeli war with Iran began at the end of February.

Reuters