Nato jets down drone in Lithuanian airspace after bloc warns strikes will drive support for Ukraine

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Lithuanian soldiers are securing the area where Italian fighter jets during Nato's Baltic air policing mission shot down a drone early on Tuesday morning near Pratkunai village, Kaisiadorys district, about 100km northwest of the capital Vilnius. Picture:

Nato fighter jets shot down a drone that entered Lithuanian airspace overnight, officials said on Tuesday, less than a day after Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte said strikes close to the alliance’s territory would drive the trans-Atlantic organisation to increase its support for Kyiv.

The drone was downed near the village of Pratkūnai in the Kaišiadorys district, about 100km west of the country’s capital, Vilnius, and near the Kaunas Reservoir, Lithuania’s National Crisis Management Centre said Tuesday.

Lithuania’s military said the incident marked the first time that a drone had been shot down in the country’s airspace. Authorities didn’t comment on the drone’s origin or purpose, saying the incident needed further investigation.

The incursion follows a speech by Rutte on Monday at Nato headquarters in Brussels, where he said strikes “close to Nato territory” showed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “desperation and also his desire to sow fear and terror”.

“Russia is growing increasingly reckless as it continues its terrible war against Ukraine,” Rutte said. He also pledged to bolster the 32-nation alliance’s own defences along its long eastern border with Russia.

Drone ‘likely’ to be carrying explosives

The menace of drones has repeatedly loomed over the skies of Lithuania, which shares borders with Belarus, a key ally of Moscow, and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

Antanas Matutis, commander of the Lithuanian air force, said the wreckage had been found and the drone was “likely” carrying explosives.

Vilmantas Vitkauskas, head of the crisis centre, told Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT that the drone most likely entered from Belarus. It remained in Lithuanian airspace for about 30 minutes and flew along the outskirts of populated areas before being intercepted, he said.

Kyiv says it’s ‘ready to support de-escalation’

Meanwhile, Russian drone strikes continued across Ukraine after a social media post from US President Donald Trump on Monday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed “not to hit” each other’s energy infrastructure.

Trump didn’t offer further details on the purported agreement, and Russia didn’t immediately comment on Trump’s post. Previous efforts to broker even a partial ceasefire have repeatedly fallen apart within hours, with both sides accusing each other of violations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Monday that Kyiv was “ready to support de-escalation”.

“We see that the Russians feel the pressure from our precise strikes on Russia’s war economy. And so far, no one has seen any genuine desire on Russia’s part to move towards ending the war,” he said. “But if our American partners can ensure that Russia is genuinely ready to stop this war aimed at destroying life — and to do so for real and for the long-term — Ukraine will take its own de-escalatory steps.”

Ukraine’s state emergency service said on Tuesday eight people were wounded in Russian strikes on Kyiv since the start of the day, including two who were wounded in strikes on the capital’s fuel stations.

Elsewhere, Russian forces shot down 222 Ukrainian drones overnight, Russia’s defence ministry said on Tuesday.

A “massive” Ukrainian drone attack sparked several fires in the Russian city of Taganrog, regional governor Yuri Slyusar said. He said on Telegram two apartment buildings and three private homes had been damaged, as well as an educational institution, agricultural warehouses and a site belonging to Russian e-retailer Ozon.

AP