Norway police investigate Telenor over ‘crimes against humanity’ in Myanmar

Norwegian police said on Tuesday they are investigating telecoms operator Telenor over suspected sanctions violations and of aiding and abetting crimes against humanity in Myanmar.
Telenor, majority-owned by the Norwegian government, sold its business in Myanmar after the 2021 military coup that unseated an elected government.
The company said on Tuesday it is co-operating closely with the investigators and will do everything in its power to assist in clarifying the case.
Reuters
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