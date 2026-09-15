World

Norway police investigate Telenor over ‘crimes against humanity’ in Myanmar

Company maintains full co-operation as investigation unfolds

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Telenor, majority-owned by the Norwegian government, sold its business in Myanmar after the 2021 military coup that unseated an elected government. Illustration: (DADO RUVIC)

Norwegian police said on Tuesday they are investigating telecoms operator Telenor over suspected sanctions violations and of aiding and abetting crimes against humanity in Myanmar.

Telenor, majority-owned by the Norwegian government, sold its business in Myanmar after the 2021 military coup that unseated an elected government.

The company said on Tuesday it is co-operating closely with the investigators and will do everything in its power to assist in clarifying the case.

Reuters


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