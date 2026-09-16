Police detain dozens at Istanbul court protest over LGBTQI+ crackdown

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Turkish police detain an LGBTQI+ rights supporter outside a court in Istanbul on September 15 2026. Picture:

Turkish police on Tuesday detained dozens of demonstrators who staged a protest outside a courthouse in Istanbul to demand the release of LGBTQI+ activists taken into custody during a sweeping crackdown days earlier.

Police surrounded the demonstrators outside the Caglayan courthouse before detaining them.

On Sunday, Turkish authorities cracked down on LGBTQI+ groups and individuals, detaining dozens of members, breaking into association offices and raiding popular hangouts. The organisations’ websites were blocked.

The crackdown aimed to “protect children, the institution of the family and public order”, said justice minister Akin Gurlek. He said the “My Family is Safe” operation targeted 162 suspects, nine associations and 13 businesses.

On Tuesday Michael O’Flaherty, the Strasbourg, France-based Council of Europe’s commissioner for human rights, expressed concern over the raids and detentions, saying “mere references to ‘family values’ or ‘protection of children’ cannot serve as legal justification for human rights restrictions”.

“I call on the Turkish authorities to release anyone detained for engaging in human rights or civil society work,” he said, adding he would continue to monitor the situation.

Outside the courthouse, demonstrators carried banners reading: “Being LGBT+ and organising is not a crime” and chanted slogans in support of LGBTQI+ rights before police intervened.

“We are going through a period where there is an attempt by the ruling power to portray LGBT+ people as the cause of every problem in this society,” said protester Banu Aslan, 36.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party, which has roots in Türkiye’s Islamic movement, has been increasingly vocal against LGBTQI+ groups in a bid to consolidate the more conservative elements of its base. In 2015, it banned Istanbul Pride, which had tens of thousands of attendees in previous years. Since then, authorities have violently dispersed any attempted gatherings for Pride.

This summer, an LGBTQI+ cruise ship that tours the Mediterranean and has docked in Türkiye many times in the past was refused permission to dock there.

AP