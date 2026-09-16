Russian drone strike kills five on Ukraine passenger bus

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters put out a fire at private homes following a Russian air attack in Sumy, Ukraine, on Wednesday, September 16 2026. Picture:

A Russian drone struck a passenger bus in southern Ukraine early on Wednesday, killing five people and wounding at least seven. President Volodymyr Zelensky described the attack, the latest in a series of Russian strikes on civilian transportation, as an “atrocity”.

The strike occurred in the Nikopol district of Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, near the war’s southern front line. Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, said all five were killed at the scene while the seven wounded were receiving medical care.

In a post on social media site X, Zelensky described the vehicle as a minibus and said the strike had “no military rationale”, and that the incident was connected to Russia’s targeting of logistics and critical infrastructure that has continued “unabated”.

Zelensky said a passenger train was also struck in the Mykolaiv region on Wednesday, damaging a railway station and a diesel locomotive. Nearly 170 passengers on board the train were evacuated before the strike. An electric locomotive in the northwestern city of Kovel was also struck, Zelensky said.

Ukraine requests locomotives from partners

Russian strikes on Ukraine’s rail network have resulted in more than 500 locomotives being damaged or completely destroyed since the beginning of the war in February 2022, with more than half those strikes occurring this year, Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X on Tuesday.

Sybiha described such attacks as “systematic” and aimed at disrupting logistics across Ukraine. He said Ukraine urgently needs replacements for damaged locomotives, and called on the country’s partners to assist in finding locomotives compatible with its 1,520mm rail gauge and to assist in financing.

This is not collateral damage. It is a systematic hunt for people and an attempt to paralyse civilian life — Andrii Sybiha, Ukrainian foreign minister

In another post on X on Wednesday, Sybiha said Russian forces were striking passenger trains, locomotives, stations and railway routes “knowing exactly how essential they are for civilians, evacuations and Ukraine’s economy”.

“This is not collateral damage. It is a systematic hunt for people and an attempt to paralyse civilian life,” he wrote.

Zelensky says there is no truce on halting energy strikes

In an interview with CBS News on Tuesday, Zelensky pushed back against an earlier claim by US President Donald Trump that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to mutually cease attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure. Zelensky said Ukraine was ready to enter such an agreement if Russia stops striking Ukrainian energy facilities.

Trump said in a social media post on Monday that such a truce had been reached, but didn’t offer details on the purported agreement. Previous efforts to broker even a partial ceasefire have repeatedly fallen apart within hours, with both sides accusing the other of violations.

In the CBS interview, Zelensky said the possibility of an energy truce was discussed during a recent meeting in Kyiv with Trump’s representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, but that he had told them: “If the Russians are ready for an energy truce, that means there will be no attacks on energy facilities at all.”

Russian general killed in Ukrainian drone strike

The deputy head of the Russian armed forces’ military-political department, Lt-Gen Apti Alaudinov, confirmed on Wednesday that a decorated Russian general had been killed by a Ukrainian drone in the occupied Donetsk region.

Alaudinov, who did not provide details on the circumstances of Maj-Gen Anton Grunis’s death, hailed the officer as “one of the most respected generals … a real man and officer and a great patriot”.

“He has died as a hero, who has fulfilled his sacred duty,” Alaudinov said.

In July, Grunis reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin that his troops had captured the town of Kostiantynivka and he was later awarded with the Hero of Russia medal. Ukraine has disputed Kostiantynivka was fully taken by Russian forces.

Grunis had previously fought in Chechnya, a mainly Muslim republic whose bid for independence after the Soviet Union’s collapse led to years of war with Russian government forces, and also took part in Russia’s campaign in Syria.

In Ukraine, he commanded the 4th Guards Motorised Infantry Brigade.

Meanwhile, 17 other sites were damaged in Ukraine’s Kyiv region between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, according to the head of the Kyiv regional military administration, Tymur Tkachenko. Among the sites damaged were eight private homes, five vehicles, a municipal building, a hangar and a production facility, Tkachenko said on Telegram.

Zelensky said on X that the Kherson, Donetsk and Poltava regions had also come under attack.

Russia’s defence ministry said its air defences downed 71 Ukrainian drones overnight. In the Belgorod region, one person was killed and four others were injured by Ukrainian strikes over the past 24 hours, according to acting governor Alexander Shuvayev.

AP