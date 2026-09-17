Fewer migrants reaching Europe by sea but more people are dying

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Nearly 2,300 migrants and refugees died or went missing trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea or the Atlantic Ocean in 2026. Picture:

Significantly fewer migrants are reaching Europe by sea this year, and yet more are dying as people take increasingly dangerous journeys to reach the continent, the UN migration agency warned on Thursday.

Nearly 60,000 migrants and refugees arrived on European shores in 2026 by September 15, down nearly 40% compared to the same period last year, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said. But nearly 2,300 people died or went missing trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea or the Atlantic Ocean in 2026, compared to nearly 2,000 in the same period of 2025.

“Nearly every death and disappearance at sea is preventable,” said IOM’s director general Amy Pope, who called on authorities to step up international co-operation to save lives, combat trafficking and provide alternative legal migration pathways. “Behind every number is a human being, a family, a community.”

The Central Mediterranean route to Italy saw the sharpest fall, from more than 48,000 arrivals last year to more than 21,000 this year. Yet 996 people died so far this year, up from 844 in the same period last year.

Since taking office in 2022, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has made reducing irregular migration a key priority, pursuing agreements with North African countries like Tunisia and Libya, and cracking down on humanitarian groups rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean.

In Greece, arrivals were down by roughly 5,000 but deaths were up by 47%. That’s in part because more and more migrants are trying to reach Crete from eastern Libya, a longer and more dangerous sea route than crossing the Aegean from Turkey.

Deaths on migration routes to Spain, which includes the vast and deadly Atlantic Ocean journey from West Africa to the Canary Islands, also remained high despite an overall fall in arrivals. In the Ceuta border crisis of July 30 and 31 alone, at least 97 people died on the Spanish side of the border with Morocco, according to IOM.

Still, the agency warned the true death toll was likely much higher as many shipwrecks and disappearances could not be confirmed and go unrecorded. One of the reasons for this seems authorities are less and less transparent about what happens at sea, it has found.

Associated Press