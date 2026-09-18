World

Polish official says potential US army base would be in western Poland

Push for greater Nato presence intensifies after Russian invasion of Ukraine

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Poland has been pushing ⁠for a bigger allied presence on ​Nato’s eastern flank for years and has intensified those efforts since Russia’s invasion ​of neighbouring Ukraine in 2022. File picture: Reuters/ (Lukas Barth)

A potential permanent US army base in Poland would definitely be in the country’s west, deputy defence minister Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka said on Friday, after US President Donald Trump said progress is being made towards its establishment.

Poland has been pushing ⁠for a bigger allied presence on ​Nato’s eastern flank for years and has intensified those efforts since Russia’s invasion ​of neighbouring Ukraine in 2022.

In June, Polish defence minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said the US defence department was open to ​Poland’s offer to host a permanent ‌US military presence in Poland, but that no decision had been taken.

Last week, US officials came to Poland to assess potential sites for the facility, Polish government officials said. They visited Poznan and Powidz, both in western Poland, officials from the National Security Bureau told reporters.

Reuters


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH | Four dead in accidents; house, cars washed away in mudslide after heavy rains in KZN

2

‘We are the problem’: Siya Kolisi calls on SA men to ‘stand up’ against GBV

3

Certified: This party has a candidate in all 4,485 wards

4

Surge in Mpox cases sparks call for public vigilance

5

NSFAS opens 2027 applications as minister urges students to apply early

Related Articles