IN PICS | Munich’s Oktoberfest roars to life as the mayor taps the first keg

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People wear traditional costumes in the Oktoberfest parade at the 191st Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, on September19 2026. Picture: AP Photo

Munich’s Oktoberfest kicked off on Saturday with the city’s mayor tapping the first keg of beer and opening the 191st edition of the world’s largest folk festival.

Mayor Dominik Krause put the first keg on tap with only two strokes and the traditional cry of “O’zapft is” — or “It’s been tapped”.

People run to enter the 191st Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany. Picture: AP Photo (Matthias Schrader)

Thousands of revellers — the women dressed in Bavarian dirndls, the men in lederhosen — stormed the beer tents on Munich’s Theresienwiese fairground in the morning to get a good spot on the benches. To the sounds of brass music and the taste of freshly tapped beer, they soon started singing, dancing and swaying.

People wear traditional costumes in the Oktoberfest parade. Picture: AP Photo (Matthias Schrader)

Besides beer, pretzels, pork roast and sausages were also sought-after delicacies.

Over the course of 16 days until October 4, about six-million visitors are expected at the Oktoberfest. Most of them come from Munich and southern Germany. However, millions of guests also travel from other parts of Germany and from around the world.

A Ferris wheel is seen at the Oktoberfest beer festival. Picture: AP Photo (Matthias Schrader)

German authorities tightened security measures after the festival last year had to close temporarily due to overcrowding. AI-powered cameras were installed for this year’s fest to detect large crowds early on, the German news agency dpa reported.

A ban on knives and flying objects — especially drones — was also in effect. There are entry checks, large bags are prohibited — and smoking marijuana is not allowed.

Visitors take pictures of the Oktoberfest parade. Picture: AP Photo (Matthias Schrader)

About 600 police officers are on duty around the festival in addition to Bavarian riot police, specialised pickpocket investigators, and international task forces from eight countries, dpa reported.

AP