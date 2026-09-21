Ex-husband, in-laws of Abby Choi stand trial for her killing

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The ex-husband and in-laws of Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi, pictured in this February 11 2023 file photo, are on trial for her murder. Picture:

A murder trial began Monday for the former husband and in-laws of Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi more than three years after the discovery of parts of her dismembered body at a house shocked the city where violent crime is rare.

Choi’s ex-husband Alex Kwong, his father Kwong Kau and his brother Anthony Kwong were accused of killing Choi in February 2023. They face life imprisonment if convicted of murder. They were also charged with preventing the lawful burial of a body.

Choi was a 28-year-old socialite who shared her glamorous life of photo shoots and fashion shows on Instagram. Days before her death, she posted about attending a Dior show at Paris Fashion Week.

Choi’s killing transfixed many in the Asian financial hub that has a very low level of violent crime. Dozens of people waited outside the courtroom for the hearing to start, and a live broadcast was arranged for people to watch outside it.

All three defendants wore masks and appeared calm in court. Kwong Kau was in a white T-shirt, while his sons wore suits.

Police in 2023 said they found some body parts inside the unit at a village in Tai Po, a suburban district in Hong Kong. Officers later searched a landfill for evidence.

Choi had two children with Alex Kwong. She remarried after their divorce and had two younger children with her second husband.

The prosecution is expected to open its case at a later date. The jury trial is expected to last 45 days.

AP