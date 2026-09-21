New air traffic control failure delays flights at some UK airports

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A departure board displays delayed and cancelled flights at London City Airport as flights are affected by an air traffic control failure. Picture: Reuters

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Flights at several British airports were delayed on Monday by an air traffic control failure, Britain’s air traffic control provider Nats said, less than two weeks after a separate issue halted flights around the country.

Manchester, Glasgow and Belfast airports were experiencing delays, which Nats said were related to an issue at its Prestwick centre in Scotland, while London Gatwick and London City airports said there would be some disruption.

This, again, calls into question the resilience of Nats’ systems and demonstrates the need for firm action to prevent these repeated failures — easyJet

British transport minister Heidi Alexander, who has been considering the future of Nats CEO Martin Rolfe after repeated failures, said the problem had been fixed and systems were resuming.

“I know this will be deeply frustrating for passengers after the previous issue,” she said on X.

Ryanair, Europe’s biggest airline, said 25,000 of its passengers were facing delays as a result of Monday’s issue and repeated its calls for Rolfe to resign.

Rival airline easyJet said it had cancelled some flights while British Airways warned its customers that they were likely to experience disruption on Monday.

The air traffic control authority said Monday’s delays were caused by a connectivity issue “unrelated to the issue two weeks ago”, when about 2,000 flights were cancelled owing to a software defect, affecting hundreds of thousands of people.

“Airports south of Manchester are broadly unaffected; however, flights heading north and flights departing Scottish airports are currently subject to some delay,” a Nats statement said.

A previous outage in August 2023 cost airlines £100m (R2.18bn) and caused travel chaos.

I know this will be deeply frustrating for passengers after the previous issue — Heidi Alexander, British transport minister

EasyJet said Monday’s disruption underlined weakness in the air traffic operator’s systems.

“This, again, calls into question the resilience of Nats’ systems and demonstrates the need for firm action to prevent these repeated failures,” easyJet said.

Reuters