Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford, dies at 27, says family representative

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Presley Walker Gerber, son of supermodel Cindy Crawford, died at a rehab facility on Sunday. Picture:

Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died on Sunday at the age of 27, a family representative said.

Gerber died at a rehab facility, according to online records of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

The death was confirmed by Allie Jenkins, a representative for Crawford and Rande Gerber, who were married in 1998.

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” Jenkins said in an e-mail on Sunday night.

Gerber was a model and the older brother of model and actress Kaia Gerber.

AP