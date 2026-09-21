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Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford, dies at 27, says family representative

Gerber died at a rehab facility on Sunday

Associated Press

Associated Press

Presley Walker Gerber, son of supermodel Cindy Crawford, died at a rehab facility on Sunday. Picture: (Evan Agostini)

Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died on Sunday at the age of 27, a family representative said.

Gerber died at a rehab facility, according to online records of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

The death was confirmed by Allie Jenkins, a representative for Crawford and Rande Gerber, who were married in 1998.

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” Jenkins said in an e-mail on Sunday night.

Gerber was a model and the older brother of model and actress Kaia Gerber.

AP


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