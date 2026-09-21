US coffee chain Starbucks plans global tech centre in India

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Starbucks has about 500 cafes in India through its joint venture with Tata Consumer Products. File picture: Reuters

US coffee chain Starbucks has signed a pact to set up a global capability centre (GCC) in the southern Indian city of Chennai, creating about 800 technology jobs, the Tamil Nadu state government said on Monday.

Starbucks, which has about 500 cafes in India through its joint venture with Tata Consumer Products, did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside office hours.

The move comes days after US pharmacy chain Walgreens signed a pact with the Tamil Nadu government to establish a GCC in the state’s capital, home to tech centres of global corporates including Citi, Barclays and American Express.

GCCs have moved beyond low-cost back office support, ​with global business groups using the centres to support headquarters through higher-value functions such as ⁠finance and software development and research and development.

Reuters