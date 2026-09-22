Hurricane Polo strengthens to category 5 storm off Mexico

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This photo provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Polo intensifying in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico on Monday September 21 2026. Picture:

Hurricane Polo grew into a category 5 storm on Tuesday in the eastern Pacific off southwestern Mexico and was forecast to bring heavy rain to southwestern Mexico but remain offshore.

It had maximum sustained winds of 257km/h, the US National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

Polo was moving east at 10km/h and was forecast to sharply turn northwest and west-northwest. On that path, Polo would skirt the Mexican coast for a few days without directly making landfall.

A tropical storm watch was issued for part of the coast south of Manzanillo in Colima state to Tecpan de Galeana in Guerrero state, meaning tropical storm conditions were possible in the area within two days. Polo was centred about 579km south-southeast of Manzanillo.

Heavy rain with the potential for flooding and landslides was forecast for coastal Guerrero and Michoacán states up to Thursday. Smaller amounts of rain were possible in coastal portions of Oaxaca, Colima and Jalisco states.

Category 5 is the highest level on the Saffir-Simpson scale, reflecting that the storm’s maximum sustained winds exceed 253km/h.

Further west in the Pacific Ocean, Tropical Storm Odalys was far from land but expected to become a hurricane by midweek. Odalys had maximum sustained winds of 105km/h on Tuesday.

In the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Fay had weakened to 65km/h southwest of the Azores and was forecast to be a remnant low by late Tuesday.

No Atlantic hurricanes have formed yet this year, and this year has set a record for the longest a season has begun without a hurricane. The effects of this year’s El Nino crush storms before they get going.

AP