Shooting wounds pupils outside school in western Türkiye

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two of the wounded were in a critical condition, NTV said. Stock photo:

A pupil opened fire in front of their high school in the western Turkish province of Manisa on Tuesday, wounding at least eight people including other pupils, broadcaster NTV said.

Two of the wounded were in a critical condition, NTV said. The assailant was caught, the governor’s office said.

“A report was received regarding gunfire in the vicinity of Inci Uzmez Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School in our Turgutlu district at 7.59am,” the office said on X.

Images posted online showed a person walking on a street near the school with a rifle in his hands.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

Two deadly school shootings in April caused outrage in Türkiye and prompted officials to implement new security measures for the 2026-2027 academic year, including tighter gun controls.

Before then, the country had not had a history of such attacks.

Reuters