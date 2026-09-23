Iran’s president tells UN: ‘We have been victims of terrorism’

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Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during the 81st session of the UN General Assembly at UN headquarters, on Wednesday, September 23, 2026. Picture: AP/

By Farnoush Amiri

Iran’s president said on Wednesday that his people have been “victims of terrorism” by the US, delivering a wartime speech at the UN General Assembly a day after President Donald Trump said he could “annihilate” the Islamic republic.

President Masoud Pezeshkian held up photos of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the more than 150 schoolchildren killed on the first days of the war.

“We have only defended ourselves. We are not terrorists,” Pezeshkian said at the General Assembly. “Our innocent people have been the targets of cowardly attacks and aggressions imposed upon our country. And we defended ourselves with utmost strength. America and Israel attacked us.”

He added of the US: “Yes, they did hit us but we did not bend the knee.”

After arriving in New York under heavy security and scrutiny, Pezeshkian — who, within Iran’s political landscape, is considered a moderate politician — was addressing world leaders a day after US President Donald Trump used the same stage to suggest he may “annihilate” the Islamic Republic if a deal isn’t reached soon to end the nearly seven-month war.

Hours later, Trump told reporters that his chief envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, met for about three hours with the Iranian officials on the sidelines of the annual gathering. But he offered few details about how the discussions transpired or the substance of the exchange.

“It was a very good meeting,” Trump said. The president later added that the Iranian officials were “not the highest level, but it’s something”. Also on Tuesday, secretary of state Marco Rubio said Trump is open to meeting with Pezeshkian while he’s in New York.

But Tehran downplayed Tuesday’s unscheduled exchange, which were the first indirect talks between US and Iranian officials since a June ceasefire unravelled.

Esmail Baghaei, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, maintained the country’s negotiating position in talks with US officials, demanding that Washington end its blockade of Iranian ports and release frozen Iranian assets.

Baghaei said the talks — conducted indirectly through Qatari mediators — were “not anything new”.

Pezeshkian’s speech comes as intermittent attacks continued in the Strait of Hormuz off Iran’s coast, where commercial shipping remained below prewar levels.

His address last year came months after the 12-day Israel-Iran war that saw the assassination of many of the Islamic Republic’s highest military and political leaders and once again broke down weeks of negotiations with the US.

“Ladies and gentlemen, you all bore witness that this past June, my country was subjected to a savage aggression and flagrant contravention of the most elementary principles of international law,” Pezeshkian said at the time.

AP