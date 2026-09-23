Prolonged Ukraine war makes divisive Putin more dangerous, warns Nato commander

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Nato secretary general Mark Rutte, right, and US ambassador to Nato Matthew Whitaker during a forum hosted by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs in Des Moines, Iowa, on September 22 2026. Picture:

Russian President Vladimir Putin is becoming “increasingly cavalier, dangerous and risk accepting” as his war in Ukraine drags on and he seeks to divide Western allies, Nato’s deputy commander in Europe said on Tuesday.

Air chief marshal Sir John Stringer spoke at a security conference in Estonia amid warnings from some European leaders that Moscow is planning to test Nato’s collective defence pact with bolder attacks that have already included sabotage and espionage.

Stringer warned that Nato members need to be aware of the “febrile environment” and be careful in their response because Putin would like to provoke the alliance into an “overreaction”.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said last week Russia might target Nato nations with deliberate drone or missile strikes while claiming they were accidental. French President Emmanuel Macron agreed and has asked his government to prepare a plan to protect critical infrastructure against potential drone attacks and cyberattacks.

Other European officials said the threat from Russia is serious but have called for calm.

A British defence official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive security matters, said the UK assessment is that Putin is not seeking direct confrontation with Nato. Officials in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which border Russia, have also been more cautious about the prospect of a serious escalation after years of calling on Western nations to adopt a more hawkish approach to Moscow.

“Ukraine is fighting. Russia is absorbed in Ukraine. We do not observe any buildup near our borders. From that part, I think most would agree his perspective of direct military attack is not correct,” Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics told a small group of reporters late on Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The US ambassador to Nato, Matthew Whitaker, dismissed any concerns that Russia may be testing the transatlantic military alliance, saying after a panel discussion in Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday night that “Putin does not want a conflict with Nato”.

He said drone incursions into countries, including Romania and Poland, were largely the result of electronic warfare and unintentional, but he noted hybrid activities such as sabotage “are more concerning”. Whitaker also warned against “overreacting” because “that’s exactly what I think our adversaries would want or hope for”.

European countries have faced many incursions of Russian drones, and several missiles, and a campaign of covert Russian disruption which began after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

An AP interactive map tracking the campaign shows the escalation, from 59 incidents in March 2025 to more than 210 incidents ranging from vandalism, propaganda and influence operations to arson, sabotage and cyberattacks.

Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte said in Iowa that Putin “knows the US and Europe are totally intertwined”.

“We have to make sure we are prepared, we are strong, and he knows it. If he does anything silly, he knows our reaction will be tough,” Rutte said.

Russia testing Nato defences

In August, German officials accused Moscow of being behind a plot at Leipzig airport, where a drone with explosives was found next to a Ukrainian plane laden with jet fuel. Last month, British officials said they disrupted a Russian plot to sabotage a drone factory outside London. In August, an Estonian defence company was set on fire and a weapons storage facility in Bulgaria exploded, though neither has been publicly attributed to Russia.

Many saboteurs have been recruited online by Russia’s intelligence services and some have no idea they are working for Moscow. That makes uncovering a plot challenging and attribution often difficult. When asked in May if Russia was waging a covert campaign against the West, Putin responded: “Name one proven fact.”

The line between “accidental and deliberate is quite a fine one”, Stringer said, referring to incursions of drones sent off course into Nato airspace by Russian GPS jamming or other electronic countermeasures to defend against Ukrainian drone strikes.

It would be possible for Russia to escalate that activity, but it does not mean Moscow has decided to do so, said Stringer.

While there are “a lot of different opinions as to how acute the threat is, Russia’s attitude towards negligence” and deliberately targeting Nato neighbours “is almost the same”, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said at the security conference.

Stringer and Michal suggested the increase in covert attacks by Moscow was not because of a failure by Nato nations to stop them but as a direct consequence of Western support for Ukraine.

Putin wants to break support for Ukraine

Putin, Stringer said, is “looking at a whole number of things” to try to create division between Nato allies because his campaign in Ukraine is going badly.

Michal likened the Russian leader to a “rat in the corner” who is escalating activity in Europe in an attempt to break Western support for Kyiv at a time when Moscow is under pressure.

Russia’s gains on the front lines in Ukraine have been slow and at a steep cost of more than 500,000 dead, even as Kyiv’s deep-strike campaign targeting the country’s energy industry has caused fuel shortages in 80 of 83 Russian regions, Air chief marshall Sir Richard Knighton, chief of the UK’s defence staff, said earlier this month. However, there’s no suggestion the Russian leader is backing away from his goals in Ukraine.

Baltic leaders such as Rinkevics argue Moscow will dig even deeper as winter is approaching, saying attacks on infrastructure are likely to increase over the next months and any possibility of diplomatic progress will likely not be seen until spring.

Putin is trying to undermine Nato’s collective defence pact by testing nations with covert attacks that are hard to attribute, Michal said.

However, the Estonian leader said it’s “improbable” Putin will launch a conventional military attack on Europe because of the threat of a Nato response and because his forces are tied down in Ukraine.

The high level of malign activity from Russia is “here to stay” until Putin changes his military goals, Michal said, adding the best way to deter him is to “back Ukraine”.

AP