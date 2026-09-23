Swedish prosecutors probe election fraud allegation casting shadow over vote

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Election workers count early and overseas votes at Stockholm City Hall as prosecutors investigate suspected election fraud that could lead to a re-run in Dalarna. Picture:

Swedish prosecutors are investigating possible election fraud that could lead to a re-run of the vote in one county, potentially putting 11 parliamentary seats in play and raising uncertainty about the final result of the September 13 vote.

Sweden’s parliamentary elections saw the opposition narrowly defeat the incumbent right-wing government in a vote widely seen as a referendum on whether the far-right Sweden Democrats should be part of the next administration.

However, the prosecution service has started a preliminary investigation into potential election fraud in Borlange, a town in the largely rural county of Dalarna, central Sweden, that might affect the final result.

There is the potential for a different result — Niklas Bolin, professor of political science at Mid Sweden University

The preliminary investigation was initially closed for lack of evidence, but was reopened this week, prosecutor Oskar Edvardsson said. “New information came in that gave reason to look at this further,” he said.

Swedish media reported the prosecutor’s investigation centred on the election of Mohamed Abdukardir Ali, a Left Party candidate for parliament, who unexpectedly overtook other representatives on the ballot for the party.

In Sweden, voters choose a party but can also pick an individual candidate from a party list. The probe related to the several hundred voters who had checked his name amid reports of pre-marked ballots, Swedish media reported.

Ali told Swedish TV the allegations were false. “It’s completely, completely wrong,” he said.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach Ali for comment.

Election re-run would be a first

The investigation, opened on September 1, two weeks before the election, is at an early stage and no suspects have been identified, Edvardsson said. He declined to give further details.

Sweden’s election review board could decide on a re-run or recount of the vote in Dalarna, which elects 11 members of parliament, if it decides the result is suspect.

New information came in that gave reason to look at this further — Prosecutor Oskar Edvardsson

An election re-run would be “a blank slate”, said Niklas Bolin, professor of political science at Mid Sweden University.

Sweden has never before re-run a parliamentary vote, he said.

Even if there were a re-run, however, the balance between the two blocs at the national level would be unlikely to change, he said. Voters were more likely to move between parties in the same bloc than across blocs.

“But there is the potential for a different result,” he said.

In the September 13 election, the centre-left opposition won 176 seats to 173 seats for the right. In Dalarna, the centre-left bloc won six seats and the right-wing bloc five.

The election review board said it was too early to comment.

A re-run would have to take place within three months of the original election.

Reuters