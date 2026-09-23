UK’s SAS killings inquiry hits snag with 97-million new documents

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The Royal Courts of Justice, where a hearing is due to examine the discovery of 97-million previously overlooked defence documents. Picture: Reuters

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Britain’s ministry of defence has found 97-million new documents, some of which could be relevant to a public inquiry into allegations that British special forces murdered people in Afghanistan, a letter published on Tuesday shows.

The inquiry, which had aimed to give at least an interim report within 18 months but after nearly four years is yet to produce any findings, could now be delayed further.

The letter, which was written by defence department lawyers and published on the inquiry’s website, said the ministry had told the inquiry this month that the new documents had been within a large dataset that the ministry expected would largely contain material beyond the scope of the inquiry.

The inquiry’s chair, Charles Haddon-Cave, said in a statement: “The late appearance of this potentially relevant material is troubling and regrettable, and if not rapidly addressed and managed, has the capacity to delay the important work of this inquiry, which is now well advanced.”

The inquiry was set up in 2023 after a BBC documentary reported soldiers from the elite Special Air Service had killed 54 people during the war in Afghanistan more than a decade ago in suspicious circumstances.

Haddon-Cave said there would be a hearing on Friday at which he would seek reassurances from the ministry that “any material of real relevance is quickly identified and disclosed” and that it would not happen again.

The defence department declined to comment before Friday’s hearing.

Reuters