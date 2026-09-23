What to know about signed agreement between Trump, Denmark and Greenland

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President Donald Trump signs a security agreement with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen during the UN General Assembly, on Tuesday. Picture:

US President Donald Trump and the leaders of Denmark and Greenland have signed an agreement about the status of the Arctic island after months of threats by Trump to seize the semi-autonomous territory of a Nato ally.

The deal was officially signed on Tuesday in New York, after US, Greenlandic and Danish officials had quietly negotiated for months behind the scenes — searching both for solutions to address some of Trump’s security concerns about the territory, as well as alleviating Danish and Greenlandic fears of being taken over by the US.

The three parties expressed satisfaction with the deal at the signing ceremony — but what exactly does it say?

Expanded military presence

Washington is allowed to “modernise and expand” its activities at the remote Pituffik Space Base in the northwest, according to the agreement.

The US can also set up “defence areas” at Narsarsuaq in the south and Mestersvig in the east, and “may establish additional defence areas in Greenland and strengthen its military operations or facilities”.

Changed security in Arctic

The accord calls for wide US military mobility on Greenland’s territory, including “undersea access”, noting that “the security situation in the Arctic is changing and that more efforts are needed to ensure security there in the future”.

Territorial integrity, self-determination

The agreement reaffirms “the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark”, and recognises the Greenlanders’ “right to self-determination”.

Stronger Nato engagement

The agreement says all three parties “support a stronger Nato engagement in the Arctic, including regarding planning, presence, exercises, and joint intelligence gathering”.

It allows US military access to Greenland to defend the Nato area, Greenland itself and the American continent — including through a “Golden Dome defence system”.

Non-Nato installations

The deal spells out that “no state that is not a member of Nato shall be allowed to establish its own manned or unmanned military installations in Greenland nor shall they be allowed a persistent presence of military forces in Greenland”.

Traditional ways of life

In the preamble, the signatories recognise “the need to protect the pristine environment of Greenland”. It also stresses “the economic, social, and cultural rights of the people of Greenland, including with respect to their lands and their way of life, including hunting, fishing, and other traditional, cultural, historical, future activities”.

If Greenland becomes independent

The accord “does not have an end date” and, if Greenland chooses to become independent, it will agree to remain in Nato and take on Denmark’s rights and obligations under the deal.

Parliamentary approval

The deal will only “enter into force” once the “necessary parliamentary processes of the Kingdom of Denmark, in conjunction with Greenland, have been completed”.

Associated Press