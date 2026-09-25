Philippine president pardons drug convict Mary Jane Veloso

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Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos jnr said on Friday he has granted a pardon to Mary Jane Veloso, who is serving a prison sentence in the Philippines after receiving a last-minute reprieve from execution by firing squad for drug trafficking in Indonesia in 2015.

“I already signed her pardon,” Marcos told reporters.

Veloso returned to the Philippines in December 2024 after years of negotiations between Manila and Jakarta after spending nearly 15 years in prison in Indonesia.

Veloso, a mother of two and a former domestic helper, was arrested in Yogyakarta in 2010 after authorities found 2.6kg of heroin concealed in a suitcase. She said she was an unwitting drug mule, but she was convicted and sentenced to death in Indonesia.

Her case drew widespread attention in the Philippines and prompted years of diplomatic efforts by Manila to secure clemency and eventually her transfer from Indonesia.

In 2024 Manila and Jakarta agreed to transfer Veloso back to Manila in a deal that included the Philippines respecting the court’s sentencing of Veloso and her status as a prisoner.

Indonesian authorities said any decision on granting Veloso clemency after her transfer would be up to Marcos.

Reuters