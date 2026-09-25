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UK to probe air traffic control glitch that grounded thousands of flights

Reuters Agency

Reuters

News Agency

A NATS spokesperson told Reuters it welcomed the CAA’s publication of the scope of its review and would co-operate fully with the regulator. File photo: (Isabel Infantes)

Britain’s aviation regulator on Friday said it will examine the causes of a software failure earlier this month at air traffic control provider NATS that stranded hundreds of thousands of passengers at airports.

“In recent weeks, passengers and airlines have been let down too many times, and I’m determined to get to the bottom of why,” transport secretary Heidi Alexander said, adding that she expected “answers and action” as a result of the review.

The independent review marks the second time in three years that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has been forced to scrutinise a major NATS systems failure

A NATS spokesperson told Reuters it welcomed the CAA’s publication of the scope of its review and would cooperate fully with the regulator

The CAA said its review would:

  • consider NATS’ report on the causes of the disruption;
  • assess the impact on consumers;
  • identify any additional actions needed;
  • scrutinise NATS’ plans for renewing, replacing and modernising its critical operational systems; and
  • review how well previous recommendations have been implemented and lessons that could be drawn from international best practice

Multiple European airlines cancelled flights or reported delays as a result of the technical failure on September 8.

Ryanair has repeatedly called for NATS CEO Martin Rolfe to resign after the incident

An initial report is due to the transport secretary by the end of January 2027 and a final report by March 8 2027

Reuters


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