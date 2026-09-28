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Ash from Mt Etna halts Italy’s Catania airport for third day in a row

Increased volcanic activity grounds flights

Reuters Agency

Reuters

News Agency

A drone view shows volcanic ash and fumes rising during an eruption of Mount Etna as seen from Trappeto in Sicily on September 14 2026. Picture:

Flights at Italy’s Catania airport will remain suspended on Monday for a third consecutive day after volcanic ash emissions from Mount Etna disrupted operations, the Sicilian airport’s operator said.

All flight operations at the airport, Italy’s fifth-busiest by passenger traffic, have been suspended until 21.59 GMT on Monday, according to an updated notice from operator SAC.

Passengers were advised to check the status of their flights with their airlines before travelling to the airport. The operator said further updates would follow.

Mount Etna, Europe’s highest and most active volcano, frequently disrupts flights at Catania, and ash emissions have been particularly intense this summer, affecting thousands of travellers during the peak holiday season.

Reuters


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