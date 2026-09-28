Kidnapping and assault retrial set for North Carolina church leader

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Brooke Covington, leader of the Word of Faith Fellowship church in Spindle, North Carolina, leaves a hearing at Rutherford County courthouse on May 19 2017. Picture:

An assault and kidnapping case against a leader of a secretive North Carolina religious group appears to be finally returning to the courtroom more than nine years after her first trial ended without a verdict.

Word of Faith Fellowship leader Brooke Covington was first tried in 2017 on second-degree kidnapping and simple assault charges. Prosecutors said she held down and beat a member of the group more than 13 years ago.

That case ended in a mistrial after the jury foreman brought his own research into deliberations. Covington has maintained she is innocent.

In the meantime, the Covid-19 outbreak, a move to remove the original prosecutor that ended with the suspension of the law licence of the attorney making the request, deaths or retirements of lawyers on both sides and handing the trial to a new prosecutor in a new jurisdiction have all delayed a new trial.

Covington’s trial is set to begin on Monday in Buncombe County, according to court records. The new prosecutor and Covington’s lawyer didn’t respond to messages seeking details about the trial.

Teen says church leaders beat him

Matthew Fenner joined Word of Faith as a teenager in 2010 with his mother. He was at a service on the church’s compound in Spindale, North Carolina, when members including Covington started what the church called a “blasting” session on him, according to Fenner. Members held him down and choked and beat him for two hours while others prayed to expel “homosexual demons”, Fenner said.

Word of Faith is a nondenominational Protestant church founded in 1979 by Sam and Jane Whaley in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains between Charlotte and Asheville. Members consider Jane Whaley a prophet.

In 2017, The Associated Press published stories about Word of Faith that detailed former church members’ allegations of abuse. The AP spoke to dozens of former congregants around the world, listened to hours of secretly recorded conversations with church leaders, and reviewed hundreds of pages of law enforcement, court and child welfare documents.

Church denies abuse

Whaley has denied that she or other church leaders ever abused Word of Faith members. She has also said any discipline would be protected by the constitution’s freedom of religion tenet.

This image from video shows the entrance to the Word of Faith Fellowship church in Spindale, North Carolina. Picture: (Alex Sanz)

The church said the allegations made to the AP were false and made by “certain former members” out to target the church, and that it does not condone abuse.

The case was turned over to a special prosecutor after Fenner’s lawyer accused district attorney Ted Bell of siding with Word of Faith in his handling of the case.

Attorney’s law licence suspended

Attorney Andrew LaBreche said Bell didn’t investigate new evidence or witnesses and made a deal to drop the felony kidnapping charge against Covington.

Bell provided text messages and other evidence that he refused to talk to Word of Faith members when they tried to steer conversations toward the assault cases.

Superior court judge William Stetzer not only denied LaBreche’s request to remove the prosecutor, but in his order said LaBreche’s “repeated acts of dishonesty and the significant harm to the legal profession” led the judge to suspend his law licence for three years. He also awarded Bell legal fees.

LaBreche is appealing the ruling, and his suspension has been delayed until his case can be heard.

AP covered Word of Faith extensively

Word of Faith had about 700 members in North Carolina a decade ago, but a sworn statement from a former church leader said membership has dwindled to about 300 to 400 people.

The AP reported the church controlled almost every aspect of members’ lives, including who they married, what subjects they studied at school and whether they could go to college. Members were regularly slapped, choked and thrown to the floor during high-decibel group prayer.

The AP investigation also found the church and its hundreds of followers controlled law enforcement and social services, preventing fair investigations.

AP