Pope condemns assisted dying as ‘false compassion’ at Lourdes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pope Leo XIV meets staff and guests of Accueil Notre-Dame and sick people at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes in France on September 27 2026, when he condemned assisted dying. Picture:

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday condemned the legalisation of medically assisted death as immoral “false compassion”, reaffirming Catholic teaching on the sanctity of life during a visit to Lourdes, the French shrine associated with miraculous healings.

On the third day of his visit to France, Leo again waded into the end-of-life debate unfolding in his native US and countries around the world. The issue roiled French politics for years before lawmakers recently approved legislation allowing adults with incurable illnesses to receive lethal medication.

On Sunday Leo also met seven survivors of clergy sexual abuse, in what has now become a regular appointment for popes on foreign visits. The aim is to atone for the Catholic Church’s failure to protect its youngest and most vulnerable members from predator priests.

“It was extraordinary,” said survivor Jean-Marie Delbos, who joined four others at a press conference afterward to praise Leo for the encounter, saying he listened and was informed of their cases. “I never thought I would have a pope before me.”

A message about end-of-life care

Leo’s visit to the once staunchly Catholic and officially secular France has been marked by huge crowds — 800,000 at Leo’s Mass on Paris’ iconic Place de la Concorde — and his messaging against abortion and assisted dying.

France’s National Assembly in 2024 enshrined abortion as a constitutional right and recently gave final approval to its end-of-life bill.

On Sunday, the American pope celebrated Mass before some 150,000 people — many in wheelchairs — on the prairie next to Lourdes’ main basilica.

Priests sit before a Mass celebrated by Pope Leo XIV at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes in France on September 27 2026. Picture: (Thibault Camus)

He then visited a care centre for sick people on the sanctuary’s grounds. He sought to encourage especially those who live in “terrible pain” that they have inherent dignity that no law or algorithm can “eliminate”.

“On the contrary, it is precisely in the name of this inalienable dignity of the human person that we must reject the temptation to cause death under the guise of false compassion,” he said. “What is legal is not necessarily moral,” Leo said to applause from the crowd.

Catholic teaching holds that all human life must be protected and defended from conception until natural death, leading to its firm opposition to abortion, euthanasia and medically assisted dying.

Leo had specifically criticised a medical-aid-in-dying law that took effect on September 12 in his home state of Illinois — the 13th US state with such a law.

Lourdes became a major pilgrimage destination after the Catholic Church officially recognised visions of the Virgin Mary reported here by a young girl in 1858. The site near the Spanish border draws millions of pilgrims each year, especially sick and disabled believers hoping for a cure from the famed spring water in the Lourdes grotto where the visions purportedly occurred.

A priest arrives for a Mass celebrated by Pope Leo XIV at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes. Picture: (Laurent Cipriani)

As a result in Lourdes, where the church has recognised 72 “miraculous” cures as authentic, the question of respecting even the most frail, sick and vulnerable is particularly acute.

Lourdes visit part of healing process

More recently, Lourdes has also become a place of healing for survivors of clergy sexual abuse, and it was chosen as the site for Leo’s encounter with victims. Leo met with them in a group and one-on-one in an encounter that lasted nearly two hours, the Vatican said.

The pope “listened to their stories, the pain and suffering they had endured — sometimes, unfortunately, with the complicity or silence of those who could have helped them — and their suggestions for ensuring that this does not happen again,” the Vatican said in a statement.

Olivier Mardi, co-founder of Voix Libérées de Touraine, a survivor group, said he perceived that Leo was a decisive “man of engagement” who had done his homework going into the meeting. He said Leo knew Mardi’s case and asked him precise questions.

Pope Leo XIV meets with staff and guests of Accueil Notre-Dame and sick people at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes. Picture: (Laurent Cipriani)

“He’s not fooled; he knows that these incidents will continue and that we must remain vigilant,” he said. “There was an emotional side to it, and at the same time, something very powerful when he spoke.”

The French church has faced a brutal reckoning with its legacy of abuse. An independent report in 2021 estimated 330,000 children had been abused over 70 years by some 3,000 priests and church workers.

Despite criticism of the report’s methodology and conclusions, French bishops put in place an independent system of compensation for victims that to date has recommended the church pay out more than €20m (about R370.9m).

During a meeting with French bishops on Sunday morning, Leo praised their response to victims and urged them to continue. But he also acknowledged that the cratering in priestly vocations in the French church is related to the scandal, given the priesthood is now sometimes viewed with suspicion.

Pope Leo XIV arrives for a prayer of the Holy Rosary and a torchlight procession at the Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes. Picture: (Gregorio Borgia)

“For priestly vocations to flourish, the priest must be welcomed, accepted, and loved,” Leo said.

Monsignor Pierre-Antoine Bozo, spokesperson for the bishops’ conference, said Leo intentionally wanted to keep the encounter with victims small to facilitate an intimate encounter.

“When it comes to listening to them, you can’t have 50 people in front of you,” he said. “So I think that’s really what the pope chose: to listen so that we can act and respond more effectively.”

Mosaics are painful reminder

In Lourdes, Leo was also reminded of a prickly abuse case inherited from Pope Francis.

The façade of one of the Lourdes basilicas was designed by Rev Marko Rupnik, a religious mosaic artist.

Rupnik is currently on trial in a Vatican court, accused by more than two dozen women of having psychologically, spiritually and sexually abused them starting in the 1990s, including during the creation of his artworks.

Pope Leo XIV meets with staff and guests of Accueil Notre-Dame and sick people at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes. Picture: (Laurent Cipriani)

His case was covered up for three decades by his Jesuit superiors, and even Francis was suspected of having protected his fellow Jesuit. In response to a media outcry, Francis ordered a canonical trial in 2024, which is ongoing.

The Rupnik case posed the question of what to do with his mosaics, which adorn basilicas around the world.

Lourdes Bishop Jean-Marc Micas in 2025 decided to cover the façade of the Notre Dame du Rosaire Basilica, reasoning that abuse victims who come to Lourdes for healing shouldn’t be forced to see the mosaics.

On Sunday, Leo looped in front of the basilica in his popemobile, passing by the mosaic panels now covered by mustard-coloured curtains affixed with plastic ties.

AP