Trump plans dinner with Anthropic CEO amid mounting AI debate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In February US President Donald Trump accused Anthropic of endangering national security and designated the company a supply chain risk. Picture:

US President Donald Trump had plans to dine late on Sunday with the CEO of Anthropic, one of the leading voices on artificial intelligence (AI) who has sparred with the Trump administration over the military’s potential use of AI.

Trump told reporters after returning to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland he was planning dinner at 10pm with Dario Amodei. The meal comes two days after Amodei’s company faced a setback in a court case against the government over barring its products for defence department work.

Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic. Picture: (Markus Schreiber)

The dispute between the AI company and the Pentagon broke out in February when Trump and defence secretary Pete Hegseth accused Anthropic of endangering national security and designated the company a supply chain risk.

Amodei had refused to back down over concerns the company’s products could be used for mass surveillance or autonomous armed drones.

A US federal appeals court decision allows the Pentagon to continue to remove Anthropic’s Claude models from its systems. Picture: (Patrick Sison)

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected the AI lab’s challenge to the government’s labelling of it as a supply chain risk. The decision allows the Pentagon to continue to remove Anthropic’s Claude models from its systems.

Trump has been a champion of AI, often warning the US must remain ahead of China in the technological arms race.

Amodei said earlier this month the artificial intelligence industry should slow its fast-moving development to give safety measures time to catch up. Without such a slowdown, Amodei warned, within six to 12 months AI could be capable of leading a swarm of agents that could take over the entire internet.

Dario Amodei speaks remotely during a Security Council meeting on artificial intelligence at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters on September 23 2026. Picture: (Yuki Iwamura)

The warning comes as worries about AI grow inside and outside the industry and reports continue to emerge about increasingly powerful systems that solve problems beyond human capacity but could also go rogue and carry out more harmful tasks.

The worries have grown so loud that the CEO of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, said in an interview with Fortune that his company would wait until next year to start selling its stock to investors on Wall Street as it focuses on safety.

AP