World

Thailand kicks off first phase of R240bn ‘digital wallet’ stimulus scheme

25 September 2024 - 10:53 By Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The scheme has been criticised by economists, including two former central bank governors, as fiscally irresponsible. The government rejects that, but has struggled to find sources of funding.
The scheme has been criticised by economists, including two former central bank governors, as fiscally irresponsible. The government rejects that, but has struggled to find sources of funding.
Image: 123rf

Thailand's government on Wednesday launched the first phase of its flagship $14bn (R240.9bn) stimulus handout scheme, which will eventually see an estimated 45-million people receive 10,000 baht (R5,261.98) each, saying it would spark economic activity.

The initial phase will see 10,000 baht distributed in cash to 14.5-million welfare card holders and disabled people, and is expected to be complete by the end of the month.

"Cash will be put into the hands of Thais and create a tornado of spending," Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said at an event to mark the programme's start.

The "digital wallet" scheme was initially structured to distribute the funds through a smartphone app, with the money to be spent in local communities within six months.

"There will be more stimulus measures and we will move forward with the digital wallet policy," said Paetongtarn.

The scheme has been criticised by economists, including two former central bank governors, as fiscally irresponsible. The government rejects that, but has struggled to find sources of funding.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is expected to grow 2.6% this year after an expansion of 1.9%, behind regional peers.

Reuters

READ MORE:

EXPLAINER | Why Thailand's judges are front and centre in its tumultuous politics

Thailand's Constitutional Court will on August 14 rule on the fate of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, just days after it dissolved 2023 election ...
News
1 month ago

Myanmar poverty deepens, economic growth stagnant: World Bank

Poverty in Myanmar is more widespread than at any time in the last six years and growth in the conflict-torn nation is likely to remain at a measly ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Families called to identify missing loved ones as 3,000 bodies lie unclaimed in ... South Africa
  2. Residential complex goes up in flames in Midrand South Africa
  3. Missing police trainee found after 'flying to Durban for his birthday' South Africa
  4. Minor tremor in Johannesburg south overnight South Africa
  5. Search for holidaymaker reported kidnapped on N2 near Port St Johns South Africa

Latest Videos

Heritage day keynote address by Acting President Paul Mashatile
SADTU holds 10th National Congress