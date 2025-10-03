EDITORIAL | Gaza humanitarian flotilla is a beacon of hope

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A boat, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla aiming to reach Gaza and break Israel's naval blockade, sails off Koufonisi islet, Greece, September 26 2025. The South African government has again called for safe passage for the vessel filled with activists and reaffirmed its support for the flotilla.

If the mission of the more than 500 activists who set sail for Gaza via the Mediterranean Sea were to force the world’s political leaders to stop talking and take action, they may have made great strides.

It was after all a mission doomed to fail, but despite the odds, the activists had hope.

In an article written by South African activists Zukiswa Wanner and Jared Sacks ― now possibly awaiting deportation having been arrested by the Israeli government on the open sea ― their mission was in part to bring the eyes of the world on the escalating famine in Gaza.

In the Al Jazeera article, the two activists said the flotilla was part of their programme of action to get governments to act. Nothing until now has worked. Despite the superficial declarations by many superpowers, including the UK and France, recognising the state of Palestine, these countries are yet to impose any sanctions on Israel; some are still supplying it with arms.

Recent theatrics by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should have been the indicator to Europe that it was time to course correct.

Addressing an almost empty plenary session at the UN a week ago, Netanyahu vowed to finish the job of eliminating Hamas in Gaza.

The arrest of a member of one of the most prominent families in the world is likely to arouse very little action. Mandla Mandela, an activist in his own right, was among the South Africans who were captured by Israeli forces on Thursday.

In a prerecorded video, which has since circulated on social media, Mandela calls for his government and others to take action.

If you watch the US news sites, you would be forgiven for thinking there was no story to tell. Fortunately for those who have been arrested by Israel, social media platforms such as TikTok have afforded them a vehicle to tell their story.

Perhaps Mandela’s arrest raises another question. Was the South African parliament perhaps too hasty in its decision to sever all diplomatic ties with Israel? Under circumstances such as this, who does President Cyril Ramaphosa turn to when he has severed all diplomatic relations with the Netanyahu government?

The DA warned against this action, arguing that South Africa needed to retain diplomatic channels with both Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

It said parliament’s decision to withdraw diplomats from Tel Aviv, and the EFF’s proposed expulsion of the Israeli ambassador from South Africa, would simply diminish the country’s ability to demand accountability in the region, and to influence a swift and peaceful resolution to this abhorrent war.

Reacting to the news of Mandela’s arrest, Ramaphosa accused Israel of violating international laws.

“The interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla is another grave offence by Israel of global solidarity and sentiment that is aimed at relieving suffering in Gaza and advancing peace in the region … The interception of the flotilla in international waters is contrary to international law and violates the sovereignty of every nation whose flag was flown on the dozens of vessels in the flotilla. This action also violates an International Court of Justice injunction that humanitarian aid must be allowed to flow unimpeded,” he said.

Ramaphosa’s words were echoed by governments in Europe and South America, who each pledged support for their citizens who are participating in the flotilla.

When South Africa faced its deadliest years during the uprising against Apartheid, it was not the world’s governments that took on the regime; it was the people. The flotilla may not change anything for Gaza tomorrow, but it has given its people a reason to hope.

All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.