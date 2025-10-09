EDITORIAL | KwaMaiMai men stood for freedom: hope abounds

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At the height of Covid-19, the KwaMaiMai market, where boerewors, ox liver, pap and relish are served on makeshift wooden plates and plastic tables, became a safe space for everyone, in particular the LGBTQI+ community. It became a sensation how this community, susceptible to discrimination and criticism, enjoyed their meals and the chaotic churn of music from car boots and random stall speakers — like everyone else.

There comes a moment when the general fear is that where many gather, this community might be singled out. But not at this market. The vile, homophobic rhetoric by radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu was short-circuited when he was denied entry at the market after he insulted the gay community.

In his small-minded way, he mistook misguided puritanism for protection against the “contamination” of Zulu culture for a moment. In fact, he disrespected the very culture he claimed to protect: one that is rooted in ubuntu, one that appreciates what it feels like to be singled out and discriminated against. He spat on fundamental rights in the name of culture — an insult that is beyond justification.

What could have potentially been an opportunity for discussion for the gay community and the rest of the country became a shameful display of arrogance and disregard for human rights. The claim that the regalia is reserved for the Zulu monarchy and its use by LGBTQI+ couples is disrespectful to Zulu heritage could have been delivered in a manner that is respectful, promotive and protective of cultural norms — if that was the intention. But it was clear he just wanted to drive the community to the sea, also adding they should leave with their leader, Somizi Mhlongo.

How come he is the only one pushing this narrative when the very house whose customs he thought he was promoting are silent? Whose culture is it anyway? Is the monarchy the sole custodian of what being a Zulu entails? What is so wrong with the community wearing the regalia? What does the action take from its beauty and meaning?

Culture should not belong to a single gatekeeper; it is an outcome of collective expression, acceptance of dos and don’ts and building of a community ― if not shared, it becomes meaningless. His ideas are frozen in time; he and his ilk are bullies and should be seen and called out as such.

Mchunu isn’t merely lamenting change; he’s using culture to justify discrimination. He couches his rhetoric in spiritual purity, ancestral protocols and sacredness. These are powerful codes — and in choosing them, he is weaponising tradition. When culture is treated not as a shared safe space but as a shield against “others”, it becomes a weapon.

He is, in fact, the one who needs to be educated. Educated on the dispensation we are in as a country, where everyone is free to be.

Mchunu’s rhetoric does not defend culture; it misuses it. He pretends to uphold tradition while denying fundamental freedoms. South African culture is deep, multifaceted and resilient — but it is not beyond critique.

Culture should warm, not burn. It should include, not exclude. Let us reaffirm that in our nation, identity, heritage and belonging are not conditional upon conformity. Our traditions are richest when they protect us all.

The MaiMai market is an example of what happens when those who influence discourse hold the light firm and defend.

Love was found in a hopeless place.