PALI LEHOHLA | Forget the doubters, believe the stats

In September 2002, Alide Dasnois interviewed me for Business Report. Twenty-three years later, I am going back because of the time essence of statistics.

This is especially so in the deafening noise of those who wish to question the authenticity of the results of the statistician-general’s recent Quarterly Labour Force Surveys and the Survey of Employers & Self-Employed, which digs deep into what the informal sector looks like.

Capitec and its cohorts have cast doubt on this long-standing tradition of capturing the informal sector.

A month ago, the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection convened experts to ventilate on these doubts. Unfortunately, the lead agents in this charade of misinformation melted like snow in the blistering summer heat of Upington.

The sad part is those who start fires do not come to stand in front of the heat. So Gerrie Fourie, the former Capitec boss, was too busy to face the lineup of professors who indulged in the complexity of the data.

At least the likes of the late Mike Schüssler or Loane Sharpe would not flinch from a good discussion. But our Johnny-come-lately merchant businessmen and merchant politicians would bark at the yellow bus, and when the bus stops to offload facts, they tuck their tails between their legs.

A history as old as the making of post-apartheid South Africa should not be defaced. This history is an account of posterity for generations to come.

A pertinent issue today is inflation targeting, with which I was seized from 2001. Politicians and economic actors, including the National Treasury and South African Reserve Bank, wanted to adopt inflation targeting.

I raise inflation targeting in the context of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. Food inflation is now outstripping all other inflation by a hefty margin. Yet in China food inflation is actually negative. The question the market economies ask is, will food production in China go bankrupt and fold given that it is low and negative?

Automation and mass production in the era of artificial intelligence will push prices down - a phenomenon capitalists are not used to - to the extent that they can now no longer keep prices high and do not have room to exploit labour, as this now no longer exists because it is replaced by machines.

Here the way of economics with market characteristics that are typically Chinese play out. The time-proven idioms of an ever-normal granary are how China’s food production is defined. Their greeting is, ‘have you eaten?’ If not, then the entire nation would be put to shame.

It is thus unsurprising that the market economy of China possesses uniquely Chinese characteristics that ensure that no-one goes hungry. It is thus not an accident that China moved more than 600-million people out of poverty.

Abundance does not imply diseconomies as is the case in the capitalist market economies where overproduction, as a consequence of mechanisation, is met with dumping to create artificial scarcity for price stability. China has a solution to abundance, entrenched in using that which is heavy to shoot at that which is light.

Non-rivalry in the attribute of the advent and implementation of information technology, and access to virtual products will soon push prices so low that positive inflation will increasingly be a thing of the past.

Non-rivalry implies no scarcity and the theory of price collapses. In information technology and virtual goods, more demand is accompanied by increasingly dropping prices. Automation and mass production in the era of artificial intelligence will push prices down - a phenomenon capitalists are not used to - to the extent that they can now no longer keep prices high and do not have room to exploit labour, as this now no longer exists because it is replaced by machines.

This condition is the first mark of the crisis of capital accumulation especially in the face of induced dwindling demand for their over-production as a consequence of mechanisation and depressed wages.

Crass materialism that exists side by side with extreme poverty and theft at Tembisa Hospital to feed the monster of a capitalist of a special kind is part of the distortions of colonial, apartheid and postapartheid accumulation. It is the manifestation of these epochs of capital manifest precipitously in postcolonial and apartheid societies, which suffer untreated mental slavery.

That inflation has stabilised has nothing to do with inflation targeting but with the contradictions of capitalist overproduction in the face of information technology. Prices are not going to come back because there is no demand, but misery for sure will be with us as capitalists try to run for safe havens.

China has long managed the market, knowingly so, with Chinese characteristics.

The net surplus of a people’s effort becomes rapidly increasing standards of living in China, versus rapidly declining standards of living elsewhere where food inflation ― a basic requirement without which live ― can be hell on earth.

The other subject I had to tackle with Dasnois was that of the overarching role of statistics and why a notion of the national statistics system was crucial.

I was in Korea a few months before the interview for the International Statistics Institute, and the Koreans had this walking robot.

The head was political leadership, which is in the main thought leadership, which I would translate into Morena Mohlomi’s leadership code of knowing yourself and knowing those you govern well, mobilising them towards productive activities and relations to guarantee intergenerational value through integrated reporting. The robot had a stomach, which is where the content vision articulated by the head is thoroughly digested, the hands ― one represents academia and the other is the media - while the legs represent the treasury and the other is statistics. In unison this robot would move.

The Koreans would say ’50 years ago this is where we were ― see us now.’ Twenty years later the Koreans said 70 years ago this is where we were and this is where we are now.

As Dasnois concluded her interview, she asked me what I was busy with then, I answered census@schools.

Today I am on census@schools. For me, the fundamental change that has to be driven for the future is one that addresses those aged under 10 today. When they understand the value of data, they will be equipped to deal with the merchant politicians who have done so much to damage society as a tradable merchandise and their votes as currency with which they can exchange favours.

Intergenerational value is possible when data is the food for thought and the food for making decisions.

The 30 years of freedom are a great contrast to what Rwanda achieved as an African comparator, but a major regression when one looks at the way Chinese deployed technology, a great amount of which they obtained from South Africa, especially nuclear.

Dr Pali Lehohla is a professor of practice at the University of Johannesburg, a research associate at Oxford University, and a distinguished alumni of the University of Ghana. He is the former statistician-general of South Africa

