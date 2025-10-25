EDITORIAL | Ruling on Zuma’s costs a victory for accountability

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It has been 20 years since Jacob Zuma was first charged with corruption. That was in June 2005, after his financial adviser, Schabir Shaik, was convicted of making corrupt payments to him in relation to the highly controversial 1999 arms deal.

What we didn’t know then was that charging Zuma would trigger a series of legal battles over bribes he allegedly received, most notably annual payments of R500,000 from French arms company Thales (then Thomson-CSF).

Since then, Zuma has been president and subsequently removed from power while dodging accountability for the 783 counts of fraud, corruption and racketeering related to the illegal payments.

Now a court order has mandated that he repay R28.9m in legal costs he incurred fighting the corruption charges during his presidency. It is a landmark decision that has profound implications for accountability, governance and the rule of law. The judgment sends a powerful message about the consequences of exploiting public funds for personal gain, and will resonate far beyond Zuma’s case.

At its core, the ruling addresses the use of taxpayer money by powerful politicians and public figures to fund personal defences. Ordering Zuma to pay this money back is an acknowledgement that public funds are not a personal piggy bank for those in power. The decision upholds the principle of accountability, a cornerstone of democratic governance.

It sends a message that leaders can and will be held responsible for their actions, setting a precedent for future cases involving high-profile political figures. It also strengthens the judiciary’s credibility as an impartial arbiter, essential for maintaining the rule of law in our young democracy.

The order for Zuma to repay R28.9m is also a victory in ongoing efforts to dismantle the networks that enable such practices. It sends a strong message to current and future leaders that personal enrichment at the expense of the public will not go unpunished.

This is especially significant in a country grappling with high levels of poverty and unemployment, where every rand misspent represents resources diverted from critical services such as health care, education and infrastructure.

The order provides an opportunity for the government and judiciary to demonstrate their commitment to impartial justice, regardless of political consequences.

Some may argue that recovering money from Zuma does not make a huge difference, given the billions syphoned off by connected rent seekers during his presidency.

This may be true, but the symbolic weight of the ruling cannot be overstated. It represents a step toward clawing back resources misused by those in power and opens the way for pursuing other cases of financial malfeasance.

The court has ordered that Zuma’s assets be attached in the event he fails to repay. This underscores the importance of transparency in how public funds are spent, particularly on legal fees for officials facing personal legal battles.

For ordinary South Africans, the ruling represents a glimmer of hope in a country where trust in leadership has been eroded by decades of corruption scandals. It demonstrates that the system, though imperfect, is capable of holding powerful figures accountable.

Still, the true test will lie in its ultimate enforcement. Zuma has a history of using delaying tactics and leveraging political support to evade consequences. The state must act decisively to ensure compliance, lest the ruling become another hollow victory in the fight against corruption.