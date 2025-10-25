Mampara of the week: Bheki Cele

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former police minister Bheki Cele loves a freebie, but apparently only since retiring as top cop in June last year.

And even if he doesn’t know you that well, or even why you’re being friendly, he’ll accept a freebie from you just the same, now that he’s a pensioner.

This week, Cele dropped the bombshell that he knew attempted-murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala “very well”. He thought he was a “cool guy”.

The next day, Cele denied his own claim that he knew the Cat “very well”. Maybe, but even after Matlala’s home was raided by the SAPS, he saw no problem taking up his offer of a free stay in his luxury penthouse in Pretoria. Pensioner or not, it’s never too late to be a Mampara of the week.