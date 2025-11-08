MAKHUDU SEFARA | How do we become great ancestors SA’s future generations can be proud of?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When the business community takes part in these initiatives, it sends out the message that we are of this place, we love this country, and we not only want it to work but are willing to draw on our expertise to find solutions to our problems.

In his book Longpath: Becoming the Great Ancestors Our Future Needs, author Ari Wallach urges us to reject the pervasive “short-termism” crippling humanity. In short, he says there is no honour in cutting corners.

Our politics and leadership are often crippled by perpetual concerns about what can be achieved now. Immediately. And, yes, “immediately” does mean now-now — no matter what is said in the parliamentary ad hoc committee, or how suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu tries to wriggle out of what appears to be the tight corner he now finds himself in.

But, on a serious note, we need to focus on our long-term future. Whatever we do, we must ask ourselves, “To what end are we doing this?”

How does what we engage in help us achieve a future in which those who come after us will be proud we came before them? How do we become great ancestors the country’s future generations can be proud of?

Maya Angelou told us, “If you’re going to live, leave a legacy. Make a mark on the world that can’t be erased.”

Steve Biko, writing in the context of his generation’s yearning for democracy, said, “It’s better to die for an idea that will live than to live for an idea that will die.”

The question is: what are we contributing to a more just South Africa, Africa and the world today that is set to outlast us?

As the media, we synthesise information and make sense of developments to facilitate meaningful democratic participation. Through what we have termed the Media20 (M20), we have called on the G20 heads of state who will meet in our country over the next few weeks to help us make information integrity the central plank for policymaking that affects vast numbers of citizens. Elsewhere, misinformation and fake news (excuse the contradiction in terms, because if it’s news, it can’t be fake, and if it’s fake, it can’t be news) led to the trade and tariffs imbroglio that has ensued between us and the world’s biggest economy.

This is why trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau and his team trying to negotiate a trade deal must succeed in saving important sectors and jobs in our economy, while we try to strike new deals elsewhere. But factual, truthful, verifiable information published by credible media houses is what business leaders, politicians and citizens must support — not only as a result of a confluence of interests, but because the opposite is too ghastly to contemplate. Without credible news the health of democracies around the world will suffer.

Business, on the other hand, whether through B4SA or B20, must be commended for joining hands with the government to solve some of our own intractable challenges relating to ports, crime, water, access to finance, the cost of capital, and so on.

But, beyond what is on the table now, I would make the call for us to pause and think beyond our current challenges. We must transcend the lure of short-termism.

Göbekli Tepe is a Neolithic settlement in Türkiye. It is considered the oldest built structure in the world still standing today. It is said to have been erected before the invention of the wheel, which gives us an idea of the complexities inherent in its construction.

When you sit under this majestic structure and enjoy its shade, you do so knowing others who came before you exercised their minds beyond the short term. The University of the Witwatersrand, for example, is 128 years old, while the University of South Africa celebrated its 150th anniversary last year. The University of Cape Town is the country’s oldest higher education institution, having been founded 196 years ago.

The individuals charged with leading the country’s oldest institutions must remember that those who came before them put in place the building blocks to enable the current generation of leaders to succeed. It therefore behoves them to lay more bricks to enable future generations to do better than them, regardless of today’s challenges.

Theodore Roosevelt said, “It is not the critic who counts: not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles or where the doer of deeds could have done better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood, who strives valiantly, who errs and comes up short again and again, because there is no effort without error or shortcoming … ”

When the Proteas women make us proud, as the Springboks do consistently, and Bafana Bafana make it through to the final rounds of a tournament despite their initial gaffes, we must remember the man in the arena — for no-one is flawless.

And business executives, when they reflect on this year’s deeds and accomplishments, should remember that their responsibilities extend beyond the boardroom. The decisions they make shape the lives of millions, contribute to our economy’s strength, and fuel the aspirations of our people. As they lead, they should remember that they are not merely participants in the economy but rather the stewards of South Africa’s future — and therefore “men in the arena”.

Each of us should try to leave a legacy and make his or her mark, as Angelou exhorted us to do. Our country has many challenges, but also many people who are willing to put their shoulders to the wheel in search of solutions. They are the ones who plant trees knowing their shade will be enjoyed by future generations.