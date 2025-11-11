EDITORIAL | South Africa’s war on women cannot be won with words alone

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Funeral service of Ligwalagwala FM radio DJ Given Mathabela’s daughter, Lusanda Hope Mathabela who was brutally murdered in their home in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, on November 3.

When residents of Mataffin in Nelspruit woke up to the news that 19-year-old Lusanda Mathabela had been stabbed to death, the grief quickly turned into a familiar national outrage. Lusanda, the teenage daughter of radio DJ Given Mathabela, was allegedly attacked by two 18-year-old men, one of them her boyfriend. Both have been arrested and charged with murder.

But for millions of South Africans, Lusanda’s story is not an isolated tragedy. It is part of a national epidemic, one that continues to steal the lives, futures and safety of women and children every day.

According to official figures, one in three women in South Africa will experience gender-based violence in their lifetime. Every two-and-a-half hours, a woman is murdered. These are not statistics. They are lives cut short.

Five years ago, when the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NSP-GBVF) was launched, South Africans were promised a turning point, a comprehensive strategy to end the cycle of violence. It was meant to mark a shift from rhetoric to results, from crisis response to prevention, from fragmented interventions to a united national effort.

Yet today, the violence continues unabated. The plan’s six pillars, from prevention to economic empowerment, remain more a set of aspirations than achievements. Government departments work in silos, budgets are inconsistently applied, and accountability is thin.

If South Africa is truly to lead on the global stage as it hosts the G20, it must first confront the violence raging within its own borders.

Against this grim backdrop, civil society has once again taken the lead where government has stumbled.

The Women For Change movement, which has been meticulously documenting femicide cases, is calling for a national shutdown on November 21, a day of mourning, resistance and withdrawal. Their message is simple and devastating: “We cannot keep burying our daughters while the government hides behind policies that mean nothing on the ground.”

The shutdown, which coincides with South Africa hosting the G20 Leaders’ Summit, will call for GBV and femicide to be declared a national disaster. At noon, citizens are asked to lie down for 15 minutes, one for each of the 15 women murdered daily. It is a symbolic act of stillness in a nation restless with grief.

South Africans are urged to wear black, stop work, stop spending and make visible their absence from the economy, a reminder that the country cannot function without the labour, love and leadership of women. Men are invited to stand as allies, not saviours, to listen, support and challenge one another.

This moment demands more than sympathy. It demands political courage and moral urgency. It is not enough for leaders to light candles, issue condolences, or promise inquiries. The country does not need another summit or slogan. It needs the full machinery of the state, from policing to education to economic reform, mobilised to end this war on women.

Lusanda Mathabela should have had her whole life ahead of her. Instead, her name joins a list of thousands, a roll call of the fallen in a country that keeps failing them.

If South Africa is truly to lead on the global stage as it hosts the G20, it must first confront the violence raging within its own borders. Growth and progress mean nothing while women continue to die in their homes, in their schools and in their streets.

Until the promise of safety becomes a lived reality, until justice is consistent and prevention is prioritised, South Africa will remain a nation haunted by the lives it could not protect.

No more names. No more hashtags. No more daughters buried.