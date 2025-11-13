Blast from the past: Binder blitzes the field in Valencia to dominate Moto3

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

1992 — Captain Kepler Wessels scores 118 on the opening day of the first Test against India at Kingsmead. It was South Africa’s first Test on home soil since 1970.

1993 — Wing James Small and No. 8 Tiaan Strauss score two tries each as the Springboks run riot against Argentina in the second Test in Buenos Aires. South Africa dotted down seven times for a 52-23 victory that gave them a 2-0 series win.

1994 — Doctor Khumalo scores to help Bafana Bafana to a 1-1 draw against Zambia in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Independence Stadium in Lusaka. Khumalo netted in the 68th minute to give South Africa the lead, but the hosts drew level with an 86th minute penalty by Kenneth Malitoli.

1999 — Mark Boucher, resuming on 1, scores 125 and Jacques Kallis adds 14 to his overnight 101 before the Proteas declare on 462/9 in a one-off Test against Zimbabwe in Harare.

2004 — The Springboks lose their first Test since being crowned Tri-Nations champions, going down 17-12 against Ireland at Lansdowne Road in Dublin. Flyhalf Ronan O’Gara scored the only try of the match.

2009 — Captain John Smit, playing at prop, scores South Africa’s only try as the Springboks are beaten 13-20 by France in Toulouse. The match was perhaps best remembered for the off-key singing of the national anthem by reggae artist Ras Dumisani.

2009 — The Proteas lose by one run against England in the rain-shortened first T20 at the Wanderers. South Africa, chasing a revised target of 129 from 13 overs, ended on 127/3. Loots Bosman made 58 off 31 deliveries.

2010 — The Springboks hit back from 9-20 down early in the second half to beat Wales 29-25 at Millennium Stadium. Flank Willem Alberts and lock Victor Matfield scored tries three minutes apart early in the second half for South Africa to take the lead.

2012 — The weather-hit first Test between the Proteas and Australia in Brisbane ends in a draw.

2013 — Dale Steyn takes 3/15 as the Proteas beat Pakistan by nine wickets in the first T20 in Dubai. South Africa reached the target of 99 in the 15th over with Quinton de Kock scoring an unbeaten 48 off 38 balls.

2015 — Bafana Bafana come from behind to beat Angola 3-1 in a World Cup qualifying match at Ombaka National Stadium. Tokelo Rantie and Thamsanqa Gabuza scored in the first half, with Andile Jali converting a spot kick in the 80th minute.

2016 — Brad Binder wins the season-ending Valencian Community motorcycle grand prix to underline his Moto3 dominance and push his points haul to 319.

2020 — Percy Tau and Bongani Zungu score to lift Bafana Bafana to a 2-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Durban.

2024 — Marco Jansen hammers 54 off 17 balls and Heinrich Klaasen 41 from 22, but it’s not enough as South Africa, needing 220 to win, lose the third T20 against India at Centurion by 11 runs to drop to 1-2 in the four-match series.