Youth driving power in a globalised world

In a country where more than half the population is the youth, we often hear that “we are the leaders of tomorrow”, but why tomorrow? South African youth are already taking the stage in protests, debates, start-up discussions, NGOs and social media as they set the tone for our democracy.

In a globalised world where our phones link us to causes beyond borders, we are no longer spectators. We are actors in decision-making processes, and we are asking for much more than just a seat at the table.

Think for a moment about Aphiwe Mkhaliphi, a youth climate activist from the heart of KwaZulu-Natal. He’s not speaking from theory or headlines; he’s speaking from experience. He’s seen the floods rip through rural villages, washing away homes, schools, and futures. And still, he speaks up because someone has to. He raises his voice for the forgotten, the overlooked, the ones losing everything while the world turns away.

And then there’s Zulaikha Patel.

She was just 13-years-old when she stood up against a school system that told her how to wear her hair, how to fit in. But she refused. With her fists raised and her afro, worn with pride, she challenged the discriminatory hair rules at Pretoria High School for Girls.

Her courage sparked a national conversation about race, identity, beauty and the rights of young people to be exactly who they are. These aren’t just stories of resistance, they’re stories of bravery, of truth, of young South Africans refusing to be silenced. They remind us that real change doesn’t wait for permission, it starts when someone, dares to speak up.

We can’t forget about #feesmustfall. These #feesmustfall youth sent a strong message to the university vice-chancellors that their parents could not afford the high fees universities charged. The #feesmustfall students caused universities to transform their fees structure, forcing government, too, to increase offerings to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to assist poor university students.

In all honesty the #feesmustfall students must be applauded for their bravery in forcing the government to implement changes to NSFAS. Today, we have many graduates who completed their degrees through the assistance of NSFAS.

The youth are already making an impact, not just protesting, but proposing. Not just speaking out but stepping up. We are organising in our schools, our communities, our provinces and representing our country on global stages. We don’t just want to be the future. We are already the now.

One big question we must ask ourselves is, how are we impacting the national and international decision-making processes? In the sporting field, Orlando Pirates Football Club introduced one or two young footballers one of whom is Relebohile Mofokeng who is 19-years-old. Relebohile set the national and international stage alight through his football skills. Orlando Pirates Football club managed to reach a CAF Clubs Competition quarterfinals courtesy of Relebohile.

More South African youth are engaging in policy debates through platforms like the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA) youth policy committee and the youth parliament in provinces like the Western Cape and Gauteng. These platforms give high school pupils the tools to research, draft and propose real policy solutions, from climate change to gender equality.

We are not just voices behind screens; we are the generation turning pain into power. Movements like #AMLNEXT were never just about going viral; they were about being heard in a country where silence has cost too many lives. Led by young women across South Africa, this movement forced the nation to confront a crisis it could no longer ignore. We stood up, not just for ourselves, but for every girl who never got the chance to fight for their rights. Justice for Uyinene Mrwetyana, Karabo Mokoena, Leighandre Jegels, Tshegofatso Pule, Nosicelo Mtebeni, Jesse Hess, Nokuthula Mabaso, Reeva Steenkamp, Courtney Pieters, Joslin Faith Smith, Tazne Van Wyk, Zoe Mahlamvu, Janika Mallo, Saneliswe Bonani, Naledi Phangindawo, Anee Booysen, Sibongile Mani, Andisiwe Dike, Miguel Louw, Enoch Mpianzi, Nathaniel Jules, Liyabona Manaishi, Thoriso Themane and many more.

We say their names because we carry them with us. As a girl, I live with the fear that tomorrow, it could be me. But that fear no longer breaks me, it fuels me. We’ve turned hashtags into protests, timelines into testimonies, and grief into action. This isn’t just a moment. It’s a movement. And we’re not done yet.

I would like to thank President Cyril Ramaphosa for announcing an emergency GBV action plan. South African youth will represent our country at the G20 Summit (y20), the UN youth assemblies and the AU youth envoy office.

These aren’t just symbolic roles; they influence international policy documents that feed into the real G20 and UN decision-making process. Our ideas are being heard, globally.

We need formal youth advisory boards in the government department. We need education systems that teach leadership, civic responsibility and how to write policy, not just to pass the exams. Most importantly, we need funding and access, so that the youth from rural areas, townships’ underfunded schools have the same opportunities to be heard.

