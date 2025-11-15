MATHATHA TSEDU | Cry Comrade, for the ANC’s crocodile tears

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Deputy communications & digital technologies minister Mondli Gungubele is someone I have great respect for. One of my indelible memories was of him on the day SACP leader Chris Hani was killed.

The tears that flowed down his cheeks as he wept uncontrollably outside Hani’s house have stayed with me since. He is a serious person who has held many positions in both the ANC and the government. Among these are minister in the Presidency, executive mayor of Ekurhuleni municipality and deputy finance minister. And he does not shy away from argument.

This week, Gungubele went to Sol-Tech college, the brainchild of the Solidarity and AfriForum collection of right-wing organisations dedicated to the interests of white people whose main language is Afrikaans.

The R300m college was built from donations from their supporters, without any state assistance, and was completed within schedule and within budget. There were no cost overruns.

After his visit, Gungubele said he was “overwhelmed, [and] speechless, that in this society there is a pocket of excellence like that one. And the big question you ask immediately as the leader of the country is: why is that not spread? Why is that not accessible to all South Africans?”

It is disingenuous of Gungubele to feign surprise at Sol-Tech’s excellence. His organisation has ensured that our many centres of non-excellence remain that way.

Gungubele doesn’t need to look far. As a former mayor of Ekurhuleni I have no doubt he has been following the revelations at the Madlanga commission of the downright rot that has characterised the administration of the city after his time — promoted by his comrades.

He would be aware of the pathetic figure cut by the suspended chief of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD), Jabulani Mapiyeye, as he listed the litany of criminal activities and his own subversion by a deputy connected to the city manager.

Gungubele would be aware that the then deputy police chief, Brig Julius Mkhwanazi, signed illegal agreements with alleged criminal Vusimuzi Matlala, even giving him blue lights for his personal vehicles. He also gave Matlala’s security company unfettered access in Ekurhuleni and refused to have his own fingerprints and those of his entire division to be taken to check for criminal records.

Poor Mapiyeye was hounded out of office, facing several counts of suspension, for insisting that things be done correctly. Meanwhile, Mkhwanazi, with all this baggage, was promoted to act in Mapiyeye’s position.

And his refusal was backed by his ”close friend”, city manager Imogen Mashazi, who then stopped all fingerprinting and even vetting for security clearances in Ekurhuleni. Mkhwanazi, a member of the ANC, who boasted of his connections in high places, was allegedly involved in cable theft and possibly even the murder of a suspect.

Gungubele knows that it was his ANC which has presided over this wanton corruption of state institutions over many years, leading to the present situation where black parents are voting to take their kids out of black schools to go to former white schools.

It is the ANC’s tripartite alliance affiliate, the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), that has been accused of selling teachers’ and principals’ posts after they were given the power to jointly decide on appointments and promotions at schools. In these circumstances, Comrade Mondli, you can’t turn around and say you are overwhelmed by the Afrikaners’ white “centre of excellence”.

You and your comrades destroyed the black schools that were centres of excellence that produced you and I. Solidarity and AfriForum know that. Why do you think they were so willing and ready to show you around the fitting and turning centres, with all their white students diligently working on machines that actually work?

How many similar machines at technical and vocational education colleges under Comrade Buti Manamela work properly? What do you think your hosts said behind your back after you left?

You say you want to have a discussion about why Sol-Tech isn’t accessible to all. That is the wrong question. Just as you cried genuine tears for Hani, you should cry today for the multitudes of students who go hungry because the National Student Financial Aid Scheme is so inept it cannot pay on time.

You should cry for the parents who every January stand outside the gates of schools where they are unwanted, trying to get their children into schools that function. And then ask yourself why, and live with the answer.

• Tsedu, a former editor of Sunday Times, is a member of the board of the South African Heritage Resource Agency