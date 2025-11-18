JOHN NTSAHUPE MOLEPO | Are coalitions really the problem? Rethinking governance and accountability in local municipalities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Local government elections in South Africa take place every five years, providing citizens with the opportunity to determine which political parties and candidates will govern their municipalities. As the country approaches the next electoral cycle, the dynamics of local governance remain complex, characterised by an extensive legislative framework and an increasingly fragmented political landscape.

The previous elections resulted in a notable rise in hung councils including metropolitan municipalities such as the City of Tshwane, City of Johannesburg and others, thereby necessitating the formation of coalition governments. Polling trends indicate that coalition politics will continue to expand, signalling a shift away from the era of single-party dominance that historically defined South African politics.

This article raises two core questions: are coalition governments inherently problematic? And what lessons can be drawn from their emergence? These questions are critical for understanding the evolving nature of local governance and for considering how coalitions can be institutionalised to strengthen democratic practice.

Coalition governments are not inherently problematic. While they present unique challenges such as inter-party competition, political interference in administrative processes, and the risk of weak or inexperienced leadership, they also introduce important benefits. Coalitions can foster greater representivity, inclusivity and accountability by requiring diverse parties to negotiate and compromise.

The experience of cities like Tshwane, as well as international examples such as Berlin, demonstrates that coalitions can function effectively when supported by structured agreements, political maturity and institutionalised mechanisms for governance. In short, the challenges associated with coalitions reflect implementation gaps rather than a fundamental flaw in the system itself.

Nevertheless, coalitions operate within a “contested political space”, where parties must simultaneously govern, represent constituencies and negotiate power. This environment can generate challenges. These include political interference in administrative processes such as attempts by coalition partners to influence appointments of junior officials or procurement decisions as well as the deployment of weak or inexperienced executive leaders preferred by coalition partners rather than selected on merit.

Such dynamics may constrain the authority of mayors and hinder executive functionality. These tensions inevitably produce inter-party competition, with implications for service delivery that remain subject to analysis. Yet examples such as the work of Dr Nasiphi Moya, widely recognised as one of the country’s most effective mayors, demonstrate that strong leadership can emerge even within coalition contexts.

Looking ahead, it is increasingly likely that coalition politics will extend to an even greater number of municipalities across the country. Shifts in voter behaviour, the decline of traditional party loyalties and the emergence of smaller political formations suggest that hung councils may become a permanent feature of South Africa’s local governance landscape.

Importantly, South Africa is not alone in grappling with coalition governance. International experience demonstrates that coalitions can be managed effectively when supported by appropriate institutional frameworks.

Berlin, for instance, has a long history of multiparty coalition governments. The city’s recent “red–green–red” coalition comprising the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Greens and the Left Party operated on the basis of a formal coalition agreement outlining policy priorities, decision-making processes and mechanisms for dispute resolution. Despite political diversity among its partners, Berlin’s coalition model has provided continuity, stability and coherent urban governance.

This global example shows that coalition governments are not inherently dysfunctional; rather, their success depends on structured negotiation, political maturity and well-defined governance arrangements. These lessons are instructive for South African municipalities, where the absence of similar frameworks continues to fuel instability.

This evolving political reality invites a reconsideration of leadership models within municipalities. If coalition governance is to meaningfully strengthen institutional functionality, it may be necessary to look beyond conventional party-political appointments and consider non-partisan, community-rooted or technocratic leaders and individuals chosen primarily for their competence, experience and developmental commitment.

Such an approach aligns with the broader agenda of professionalising the public sector, which emphasises merit-based leadership as essential for effective governance. As municipalities confront increasingly complex administrative and service delivery challenges, reliance on leaders selected solely for their political affiliation is no longer sustainable.

Coalition governments, therefore, present an opportunity to elevate leadership standards through structured appointment processes, competency frameworks and the insulation of administrative functions from undue political interference. If embraced, these reforms could transform coalitions into platforms for advancing professional, accountable and development-oriented local governance.

Despite their challenges, coalitions offer several potential advantages. By their nature, they promote greater representivity and inclusivity, ensuring that diverse constituencies and interests are reflected in municipal decision-making.

Under single-party dominance, governing parties have often centred constituencies with which they are most familiar. Coalition arrangements compel parties to engage with a broader range of social groups and community needs. The competitive nature of coalition politics often incentivises parties to present their most capable leaders, as performance is constantly compared among coalition partners. Furthermore, decision-making within coalitions typically requires compromise, fostering deliberation, transparency and enhanced accountability.

The rise of coalitions in South Africa also prompts consideration of alternative governance models.

One such approach is “new municipalism”, a citizen-centred form of urban governance that allows residents to elect non-partisan leaders focused primarily on service delivery rather than party loyalty. Cities such as Barcelona have successfully implemented this model, demonstrating that non-party leadership can promote innovation, responsiveness and community-driven development. This approach may hold relevance for South Africa’s local governance landscape, particularly as citizens increasingly prioritise service delivery outcomes over partisan identity.

Coalition politics should not be dismissed as a threat to local governance but rather understood as an emerging democratic phenomenon requiring careful institutionalisation.

With structured agreements, clear accountability mechanisms and political maturity, coalition governments have the potential to strengthen democratic culture, enhance representation, and improve service delivery in South African municipalities.

Rather than resisting the rise of coalitions, South Africa should consider how best to design governance frameworks that enable them to function effectively and drawing lessons from both domestic experiences and international models as the country moves towards a more pluralistic and potentially more responsive local governance system.

John Ntshaupe Molepo is an associate professor at the Tshwane University of Technology. He is also an executive director for the South African Association of Public Administration. He writes on his personal capacity