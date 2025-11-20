MICHEÁL MARTIN | South Africa, Ireland stands with you at this crucial moment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The upcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit marks a milestone moment of global cooperation and shared responsibility. As taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland, I am deeply honoured by South Africa’s invitation for Ireland to join as a guest country for the G20 this year, which is hosted on African soil for the first time.

This invitation is a testament to the strong bonds between our two nations and reflects a mutually held deep commitment to the benefits of international collaboration.

Ireland and South Africa enjoy warm relations born of a shared struggle for justice, freedom and democracy and our joint commitment to promoting international peace and security with the United Nations occupying a central role. Our connection traces back to a legacy of support during the anti-apartheid struggle.

Through solidarity campaigns and our political stance on sanctions and diplomatic recognition, Ireland stood alongside South Africans in the fight for freedom and justice. This history has laid a foundation of trust that informs all aspects of our contemporary relations.

On his recent visit to Ireland, I reflected on this with President Cyril Ramaphosa as well as his own involvement in our peace process in Ireland as part of the oversight of decommissioning. We were truly inspired by reconciliation in South Africa in framing our own peace process on this island.

Today, Ireland and South Africa continue to broadly share a vision grounded in democracy, human rights and social justice. Our two countries benefit significantly from a rules-based trade and investment system. Ireland’s open economy and innovative high-tech sectors complement South Africa’s rich resources and rapidly growing markets.

We see considerable potential to deepen cooperation on innovation, digital transformation and research, which are vital engines for driving inclusive economic growth.

Trade between Ireland and South Africa is robust at over €5.8bn (about R115.1bn) in 2023 and it is growing. Sectors offering potential in South Africa include high-tech construction services, healthcare solutions, agri-tech, fin-tech and digital solutions. There is also impressive growth in food and drink exports to South Africa including a wider appreciation for the excellence of Irish whiskey.

The investment relationship is also dynamic with Irish companies accounting for about 12,500 jobs in South Africa and leading South African financial services companies increasingly seeing Ireland as a strong base within the European Union.

The South African presidency’s themes ― solidarity, equality, sustainability ― resonate powerfully with Ireland’s approach to international relations, which is rooted in social justice, gender equality, sustainability and human dignity.

Our cooperation in the G20 has provided a powerful platform to strengthen this bond, advance our shared vision and enable both of our nations to drive progress on global issues that affect us all. Ireland champions South Africa’s key role on the African continent, and within G20, as a voice for emerging economies and the aspirations of Africa framed by the African Union 2063 vision.

Ireland’s active participation in the G20 also underscores our unwavering commitment to multilateralism and collective solutions to global challenges. At a time when the world faces complex and inter-linked challenges, it is critical that we come together to promote dialogue, cooperation and equitable policies.

We need to redouble efforts to promote international peace and security while tackling climate and development challenges.

South Africa’s G20 Presidency has exemplified leadership by bridging divides and championing the interests of emerging and developing countries, especially on issues such as debt relief and climate finance. Ireland aligns closely with these priorities and stands ready to collaborate in delivering meaningful outcomes that leave no one behind and safeguards the planet for future generations.

Our cooperation is rooted in social justice and the drive for meaningful change ― tackling gender-based violence, promoting inclusive economic growth, supporting innovation and empowering young entrepreneurs. This approach has guided our cooperation within the G20, reflecting our countries’ shared vision for a thriving African continent.

Ireland and South Africa advocate for a world where economic opportunities are widely accessible, where communities are resilient, and where environmental stewardship is not a luxury but a necessity.

South Africa’s presidency of the G20 Summit represents a historic moment. Ireland is honoured to support the role of African nations as key players in global dialogues and decision-making.

In an increasingly complicated world where multilateralism is arguably under pressure as never before, the South African presidency has facilitated robust, focused and rich discussions on topics as varied as health, education, climate action and anti-corruption. In each work stream, Ireland has sought to support the presidency by actively engaging in a spirit of collaboration and shared purpose, exchanging our insights and experience.

As G20 leaders prepare to convene in South Africa this week, Ireland looks forward to engaging in forward-looking discussions alongside our South African hosts and global partners. This summit offers a chance to build new bridges, renew commitments to shared goals, and inspire collective action that can transform lives across continents.

Through closer cooperation between Ireland and South Africa, we can strengthen not only bilateral ties, but also the foundation for a more just, peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world. Our partnership embodies the promise of what global collaboration can accomplish through mutual respect and a sense of shared purpose.

Ireland is proud to stand with South Africa at this pivotal moment, as together we work to shape a future defined by solidarity, equality and sustainability.

Micheál Martin is the Taoiseach (Prime Minister) of Ireland

